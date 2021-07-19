Rams honored at Exceptional Children's Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala

On Saturday, June 24, the Los Angeles Rams were recognized at the Celebrations of Legends Gala hosted by Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
The gala raised $1.5 million to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles. Rams Safety Terrell Burgess accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
"The Los Angeles Rams are honored to receive this recognition from Exceptional Children's Foundation and proud to support an organization that provides essential and innovative services to individuals with developmental disabilities," said Molly Higgins, Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement.
ECF has evolved into a nationally recognized organization over 75 years, serving more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families annually across Los Angeles County. In California, ECF is the only organization to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional barriers—empowering them to reach their highest potential.
"Inclusion is a top priority of the Rams and when we returned home to Los Angeles in 2016, we learned of the impactful work being done by ECF and saw an immediate opportunity to partner with them in our community work," said Higgins.
Since 2016, the Los Angeles Rams have partnered with ECF's Pathways to Employment Exceptional Packaging Solutions program in Inglewood, which provides adults with developmental disabilities skills training and paid work experience in packing, assembling, and fulfillment contract work for local and regional businesses. The Rams' charitable donations and fan packs are assembled by ECF participants. The partnership has played a prominent role in creating jobs for adults with disabilities and raising awareness nationwide.
"We are proud to share this special milestone with our business partners, the Los Angeles Rams," said Scott D. Bowling, ECF President and CEO. "Our partnership with the Rams serves as a shining example of how businesses can join forces to strengthen communities with job creation while building a more inclusive society."
The Rams also support ECF's K-12 non-public special education Kayne Eras School, providing inspirational player visits with students and donations of cleats and equipment for student athletes.
To learn more about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.