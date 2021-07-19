Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams honored at Exceptional Children's Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala

Jul 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Tatum Texada

On Saturday, June 24, the Los Angeles Rams were recognized at the Celebrations of Legends Gala hosted by Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The gala raised $1.5 million to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles. Rams Safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

"The Los Angeles Rams are honored to receive this recognition from Exceptional Children's Foundation and proud to support an organization that provides essential and innovative services to individuals with developmental disabilities," said Molly Higgins, Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement.

ECF has evolved into a nationally recognized organization over 75 years, serving more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families annually across Los Angeles County. In California, ECF is the only organization to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional barriers—empowering them to reach their highest potential.

"Inclusion is a top priority of the Rams and when we returned home to Los Angeles in 2016, we learned of the impactful work being done by ECF and saw an immediate opportunity to partner with them in our community work," said Higgins.

PHOTOS: Rams recognized at Exceptional Children's Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala

The gala raised $1.5 million to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles. Rams Safety Terrell Burgess accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

51286313660_1b9bc7b15c_o
1 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51286313815_1aac5ebeb7_o
2 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51295685290_e1caa7ae37_o
3 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51295686125_4ed4cb8077_o
4 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51295894300_4a58d1a7a2_o
5 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51295684990_2f5de28b70_o
6 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51295399419_52b87bde6a_o
7 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51294860368_3d03fa21ac_o
8 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51293937467_c5ca84f840_o
9 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51294861913_da6029fed6_o
10 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51293936002_d4c4b635a2_o
11 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51285463413_58913d607a_o
12 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51285292866_84971d01a0_o
13 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51286014124_b30f70a75e_o
14 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
51286312610_5cbd6efed8_o
15 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
updated
16 / 16
Exceptional Children’s Foundation
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Since 2016, the Los Angeles Rams have partnered with ECF's Pathways to Employment Exceptional Packaging Solutions program in Inglewood, which provides adults with developmental disabilities skills training and paid work experience in packing, assembling, and fulfillment contract work for local and regional businesses. The Rams' charitable donations and fan packs are assembled by ECF participants. The partnership has played a prominent role in creating jobs for adults with disabilities and raising awareness nationwide.

"We are proud to share this special milestone with our business partners, the Los Angeles Rams," said Scott D. Bowling, ECF President and CEO. "Our partnership with the Rams serves as a shining example of how businesses can join forces to strengthen communities with job creation while building a more inclusive society."

The Rams also support ECF's K-12 non-public special education Kayne Eras School, providing inspirational player visits with students and donations of cleats and equipment for student athletes.

To learn more about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

The sky's the limit: Rams rookies inspire Watts Rams student-athletes during tour of SoFi Stadium

news

A day for reflection and appreciation: Rams celebrate Juneteenth

news

Sean McVay leads virtual "Chalk Talk" for SoCal high school football coaches 

For the second consecutive year, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay led a virtual "Chalk Talk" leadership summit for over 150 high school football coaches from different schools throughout Southern California
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day surprises Rams High School Coach of the Year with $5,500 donation

Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have recognized five High School Coach of the Year honorees and donated a total of $13,500 to benefit each of their high school football programs
news

Rams to support series of community events to celebrate Juneteenth

Rams will provide promotional support for Black-owned, Certified #RamsHouse businesses, distribute discounted meals to residents in partnership with the Inglewood Chamber, as well as recognize 20 local student-athletes who have exemplified excellence in their respective sports and in the classroom
news

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee recognizes 56 "unsung hero" community and nonprofit organizations

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee honored 56 community organizations Thursday as part of the official Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program. 
news

Rams partner with Green Dot Public Schools to provide students with job interview training

Each Rams staff member provided students with practical advice about how to succeed in a professional environment, the importance of developing connections, and about battling adversity caused by the pandemic
news

Jitlada serves authentic Southern Thai food made with love in Thai Town

At Jitlada in Los Angeles' Thai Town, owner Jazz Singsanong serves Southern Thai cuisine made with love. 
news

From Playmaker to Changemaker: Jalen Ramsey is one of 30 Under 30

news

BollyPop shares values of Indian culture through dance | AAPI Spotlight

Bollywood has been a vessel for shared cultural experiences and teachings for BollyPop founder and artistic director Aakansha Maheshwari. 
news

Rams and Hate Is A Virus create limited-edition merchandise to benefit AAPI non-profit organizations

Merchandise is available for purchase at auctions.therams.com 
Advertising