Rams honored at Exceptional Children's Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala

On Saturday, June 24, the Los Angeles Rams were recognized at the Celebrations of Legends Gala hosted by Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF) to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The gala raised $1.5 million to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles. Rams Safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

"The Los Angeles Rams are honored to receive this recognition from Exceptional Children's Foundation and proud to support an organization that provides essential and innovative services to individuals with developmental disabilities," said Molly Higgins, Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement.

ECF has evolved into a nationally recognized organization over 75 years, serving more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families annually across Los Angeles County. In California, ECF is the only organization to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional barriers—empowering them to reach their highest potential.