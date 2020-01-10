Rams host holiday celebration for Prison Fellowship Angel Tree

While the Rams players and staff attended and hosted the event, they also purchased the gifts for the children from wish lists submitted by the parents who are incarcerated.

"Volunteers on the outside purchase and deliver Christmas gifts on behalf of these incarcerated moms and dads for their children who live in our communities," said James Ackerman, Prison Fellowship CEO.

During the celebration, 6-time Pro Bowler Clay Matthews participated in inflatable obstacles, signed autographs and took photos with the families.

"We all had so much fun at the party," said Mary Rico, grandmother of two youth served by Prison Fellowship Angel Tree. "My boys were so excited to see Clay Matthews. We were blessed by his presence and the team's giving spirit. We're so thankful for the beautiful holiday memory and the gifts."

The support for Prison Fellowship runs in the Matthews family. Jennifer Matthews, Clay's sister, currently serves as Prison Fellowship's West Coast director of development and oversees fundraising for the western U.S. region and manages the program's sports partnerships.