McVay: Jacob Harris sustained torn pec vs. Raiders and will need surgery, Marquise Copeland has high ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said wide receiver Jacob Harris sustained a torn pec against the Raiders and will need surgery.

The injury occurred when Harris was covering a punt early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. He exited the game with 11:02 remaining and did not return.

"It's unfortunate," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Friday. "He's done a really good job, and I've really seen a lot of growth from Jacob. And that's a bummer to end his season like that."

Primarily a contributor on special teams this season, Harris made his first career catch this season when he hauled in punter Riley Dixon's 6-yard pass for a fourth-down conversion against the Chiefs in Week 12. He played in seven of the Rams' 13 games this season prior to the injury.

McVay also announced that defensive tackle Marquise Copeland suffered a high ankle sprain Thursday night.