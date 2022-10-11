Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone's journey to a starting spot in the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 90

That means Kolone is simultaneously a story of patience and perseverance, as well as the center – quite literally – of a Los Angeles Rams offense that is doing everything it can to persevere while the fan base is losing patience.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old from San Diego, by way of American Samoa and Hawaii, has been with the organization on and off since 2018, when he signed as a college free agent out of San Jose State.

At the time, he was coming off a season-ending injury that not only ended his time as a Spartan, but he feared would end his football career, as well.

"I for sure thought that could've been my last game," Kolone said of his broken fibula and full complement of torn ligaments.

Instead, Kolone has been with the Rams each of the past five training camps. And he has been cut at the conclusion of each of those summers, too.

He'd been active only once – Week 14 of last season at Arizona, as omicron ravaged the locker room before Monday Night Football. Even then, he dressed but did not play.