Rams team up with Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues

Oct 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues benefiting youth throughout Southern California. Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage recently joined more than 200 youth at Sorensen Park in Whittier, CA, to kick off one of the newly formed leagues. During the kickoff, Rampage and cheerleaders distributed Super Bowl LVI Champions hats.

"We are excited to be here to launch a Rams Flag Football League and create access and opportunity for local communities to play the game of football," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "This is an opportunity for boys and girls to dream and have access now that the playing field is level. It shows the power of football, the unity that it creates, and the barriers that it breaks. It allows everyone to come together to learn this great game."

The LA County Parks & Rec Flag Football Leagues, presented by the Los Angeles Rams, will serve youth ages 5-14 at 16 LA County Parks. Each league will feature four divisions and an 8-week season. The Rams are providing reversible flag jerseys, flag belts, footballs, and scoreboards for each league.

The 16 LA County Parks launching their own Rams Flag Football Leagues include:

· Adventure Park in Whittier

· Alondra Park in Lawndale

· Amigo Park in Whittier

· Arcadia Park in Arcadia

· Campanella Park in Compton

· Castaic Sports Complex in Castaic

· Charter Oak Park in Covina

· Dalton Park in Azusa

· George Lane Park in Quartz Hill

· Helen Keller Park in Los Angeles

· Jackie Robinson Park in Little Rock

· Mayberry Park in Whittier

· Sorensen Park in Whittier

· Stephen Sorensen Park in Los Angeles

· Valleydale Park in Azusa

· Victoria Park in Carson

The flag football leagues will emphasize sportsmanship, skill development and teamwork. All participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills and enjoy competition in a safe environment. Registration and teams are organized at each park. Registration is open here.

To learn more about Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

