Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with L.A. Education Recovery Fund to host summer clinics for local students

Jul 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Tatum Texada

On Wednesday, July 21, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a free football and cheer clinic for elementary and middle school students at the Robert F. Kennedy UCLA Community School. The clinic was the second of three clinics the Rams hosted in partnership with the L.A. Education Recovery Fund and their Summer of Joy initiative. 

"The L.A. Education Recovery Fund is a collective philanthropic effort that's focused on how to help our kids make up for what was lost during the pandemic and help them thrive," said Marshall Tuck, Head of the L.A. Education Recovery Fund. "We are raising funds for nonprofit organizations to help provide services to our kids and bringing partners together to create great experiences for our young people."

At the clinic, the L.A. Education Recovery Fund, managed by Great Public Schools Now, announced its partnership with the Rams, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD, Los Angeles Sports Council, and other Los Angeles professional sports organizations. The partnership provides low-income students in-person, joy-filled experiences during this critical summer before students go back to school.

"Today is all about youth," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "It goes beyond football and it's really about stepping up for our youth. These past 16 months have been tough for the students during this pandemic. With the clinics, we are able to get them outdoors and pour into them by showing them that we believe in them and their futures. We will do whatever we can to support them."

During the two-hour clinic, students participated in football-related drills and competitions while Rams Cheerleaders led youth cheer clinic participants in warm-up exercises and a choreographed dance routine.

The Summer of Joy initiative will serve an estimated 1,500 students at LAUSD campuses throughout Los Angeles. The other participating sports organizations include LAFC, Dodgers, Chargers, Galaxy, Kings, Sparks and Ready, Set, Gold!.

To learn more about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

PHOTOS: Rams partner with LA Education Recovery Fund to host football and cheer clinics for local youth

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with LA Education Recovery Fund to host football and cheer clinics at schools in the Los Angeles area.

E_TOW_0904
1 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9878
2 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0366
3 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0733
4 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0158
5 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0026
6 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0343
7 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0449
8 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0064
9 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9953
10 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0538
11 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0591
12 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0886
13 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9866
14 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0155
15 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9927
16 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9825
17 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0676
18 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0089
19 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9951
20 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0120
21 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9986
22 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0208
23 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0726
24 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0472
25 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9764
26 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0098
27 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0503
28 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0610
29 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9868
30 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0008
31 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0044
32 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0127
33 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0007
34 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0869
35 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9976
36 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0265
37 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9907
38 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0207
39 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0793
40 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0526
41 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0301
42 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0812
43 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0220
44 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_9766
45 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0174
46 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0711
47 / 47
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams 'Giving Tuesday' donation supports LAPD Community Safety Partnership Bureau in awarding scholarships to graduating seniors

The Rams donation was used to fund 11 of the scholarships for students who are planning to pursue college degrees
news

Rams and College Track inspire students to believe they influence their own future

Rams staff members and panelists shared their personal experiences with job interviews and how they broke into the sports industry
news

Rams join The Alliance Unity March and Dialogue to drive social change through sports 

The student-led initiative brought together youth, community members, LAPD officers, civic leaders, and representatives from all 11 pro sports organizations that make up The Alliance
news

Rams honored at Exceptional Children's Foundation 75th Anniversary Gala

The gala raised $1.5 million to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles
news

The sky's the limit: Rams rookies inspire Watts Rams student-athletes during tour of SoFi Stadium

news

A day for reflection and appreciation: Rams celebrate Juneteenth

news

Sean McVay leads virtual "Chalk Talk" for SoCal high school football coaches 

For the second consecutive year, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay led a virtual "Chalk Talk" leadership summit for over 150 high school football coaches from different schools throughout Southern California
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day surprises Rams High School Coach of the Year with $5,500 donation

Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have recognized five High School Coach of the Year honorees and donated a total of $13,500 to benefit each of their high school football programs
news

Rams to support series of community events to celebrate Juneteenth

Rams will provide promotional support for Black-owned, Certified #RamsHouse businesses, distribute discounted meals to residents in partnership with the Inglewood Chamber, as well as recognize 20 local student-athletes who have exemplified excellence in their respective sports and in the classroom
news

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee recognizes 56 "unsung hero" community and nonprofit organizations

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee honored 56 community organizations Thursday as part of the official Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program. 
news

Rams partner with Green Dot Public Schools to provide students with job interview training

Each Rams staff member provided students with practical advice about how to succeed in a professional environment, the importance of developing connections, and about battling adversity caused by the pandemic
Advertising