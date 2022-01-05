Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

Jan 05, 2022 at 12:00 PM

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.

Each month, a "pLAymaker" will be selected for their work and impact on the Los Angeles community, which will be showcased on the Rams website at therams.com/inspirechange and on the team's social channels. Fans can submit nominations for "pLAymakers" at therams.com/playmakers.

All 13 "pLAymakers" will receive a financial grant from the Rams to support their community work and will be recognized on the field at SoFi Stadium during a Rams home game. 

"The Rams are dedicated to being a great community partner and highlighting leaders that are advocating for justice, addressing disparities, and inspiring change," said Johnathan Franklin, Director of Social Justice and Football Development, Los Angeles Rams. "Through this program, we'll have an opportunity to celebrate everyday community heroes that are making a difference in the LA region and beyond."

The Los Angeles Rams Inspire Change efforts aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field.

Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that focuses on reducing barriers to opportunity and creating progress in education, economic advancement, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform. Throughout the year and as part of Inspire Change, the Rams will recognize individuals that are doing critical work to create positive change in their communities.

For more information about Inspire Change, visit www.NFL.com/InspireChange.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams and Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day grants holiday wishes for A Place Called Home youth

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day made sure this holiday season was a season of giving by creating the "Dear Sebastian" holiday wish program and surprising 69 youth from A Place Called Home (APCH) with Christmas gifts.
news

Rams and Chargers host surprise jersey unveiling for League of Champions Girls Flag Football teams

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted a surprise jersey reveal for the recently launched Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football League. 
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker spreads holiday cheer by surprising Upward Bound House families with Christmas gifts

The Los Angeles Rams punter and team captain Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, made this Christmas memorable for families at the Upward Bound House shelter in Culver City.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth brings hope and joy to local family with special holiday surprise

For the holidays this year, Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth and his family refurbished and furnished a two-bedroom duplex for Amalia and her three children in partnership with St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams partner with Health Net and L.A. Care to host football clinics and promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness, education and access

The Los Angeles Rams, Health Net and L.A. Care Health Plan have partnered with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness and education for students and faculty.
news

Rams provide access and unique gameday experience to local high school students with mentorship program

The Los Angeles Rams Pathways to Success mentees finally joined their mentors for a unique job shadowing opportunity at the Rams game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5. 
news

Los Angeles Rams, CalHope team up to provide stress management and mental health resources for fans

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with CalHOPE to offer fans stress management resources and to highlight the importance of caring for your mental health.
news

Rams support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's Holiday Hope Christmas party for local students

The Rams joined Earvin "Magic" Johnson, in partnership with Cigna, to host a Holiday Hope Christmas party and surprise local elementary students with new bikes.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), Pepsi and St. Joseph Center host holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients

As part of the Rams' fourth annual Community Blitz Day of Service, the team hosted a holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients in partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), and Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 7. 
news

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.
