Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.

Each month, a "pLAymaker" will be selected for their work and impact on the Los Angeles community, which will be showcased on the Rams website at therams.com/inspirechange and on the team's social channels. Fans can submit nominations for "pLAymakers" at therams.com/playmakers.

All 13 "pLAymakers" will receive a financial grant from the Rams to support their community work and will be recognized on the field at SoFi Stadium during a Rams home game.

"The Rams are dedicated to being a great community partner and highlighting leaders that are advocating for justice, addressing disparities, and inspiring change," said Johnathan Franklin, Director of Social Justice and Football Development, Los Angeles Rams. "Through this program, we'll have an opportunity to celebrate everyday community heroes that are making a difference in the LA region and beyond."

The Los Angeles Rams Inspire Change efforts aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field.

Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that focuses on reducing barriers to opportunity and creating progress in education, economic advancement, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform. Throughout the year and as part of Inspire Change, the Rams will recognize individuals that are doing critical work to create positive change in their communities.