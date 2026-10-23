Rams legend Lawrence McCutcheon passes away at age 76

Rams legend and former running back Lawrence McCutcheon has died at the age of 76, his family announced Friday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lawrence McCutcheon. Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease," McCutcheon's family said in a statement. "Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams' front office, Clutch earned the respect and admiration of teammates, opposing players, colleagues, and fans alike. Clutch will be missed and remembered forever.

"We are thankful to those in our community who have reached out with love and support."

A third-round pick (70th overall) by the Rams in the 1972 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, McCutcheon played the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Rams. His breakout 1973 season sparked a run of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1973-1977, with him rushing for more than 1,000 yards in four of those five seasons. His 37 carries for 202 yards in the Rams' 35-23 divisional round win over the Cardinals in the 1975 playoffs set franchise postseason records.

His 6,186 career rushing yards at the end of his Rams playing career were the most in franchise history at the time, and today still stand as the fourth-most in franchise history behind Marshall Faulk (6,959), Eric Dickerson (7,245) and Steven Jackson (10,138).