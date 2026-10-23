 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams legend Lawrence McCutcheon passes away at age 76

Oct 23, 2026 at 03:13 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Rams legend and former running back Lawrence McCutcheon has died at the age of 76, his family announced Friday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lawrence McCutcheon. Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease," McCutcheon's family said in a statement. "Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams' front office, Clutch earned the respect and admiration of teammates, opposing players, colleagues, and fans alike. Clutch will be missed and remembered forever.

"We are thankful to those in our community who have reached out with love and support."

A third-round pick (70th overall) by the Rams in the 1972 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, McCutcheon played the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Rams. His breakout 1973 season sparked a run of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1973-1977, with him rushing for more than 1,000 yards in four of those five seasons. His 37 carries for 202 yards in the Rams' 35-23 divisional round win over the Cardinals in the 1975 playoffs set franchise postseason records.

His 6,186 career rushing yards at the end of his Rams playing career were the most in franchise history at the time, and today still stand as the fourth-most in franchise history behind Marshall Faulk (6,959), Eric Dickerson (7,245) and Steven Jackson (10,138).

After finishing his playing career with the Broncos and Seahawks in 1980, then the Bills in 1981, McCutcheon rejoined the Rams as a scout in 1982. He would end up holding multiple different roles in the franchise's personnel department, including four years serving as Director of Scouting and seven years as Director of Player Personnel. He was also a longtime national scout. By the time he retired on August 18, 2016, he had spent 42 years with the organization and 44 years in the NFL overall.

Lawrence McCutcheon, St. Louis Rams director of player personnel, left, and Charlie Armey, vice president for players respond to questions concerning the Rams possible draft picks in the 2005 NFL Draft during a news conference in St. Louis Wednesday, April 20, 2005. McCutcheon held various roles in the Rams' personnel department after rejoining the team in 1982. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
JAMES A. FINLEY
Lawrence McCutcheon, St. Louis Rams director of player personnel, left, and Charlie Armey, vice president for players respond to questions concerning the Rams possible draft picks in the 2005 NFL Draft during a news conference in St. Louis Wednesday, April 20, 2005. McCutcheon held various roles in the Rams' personnel department after rejoining the team in 1982. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

"The Los Angeles Rams are deeply saddened by the passing of Lawrence McCutcheon," the team said in a statement. "His impact on this organization spanned generations, and he embodied what it means to be a Ram. A five-time Pro Bowl running back and once the franchise's all-time leading rusher, he later served in our front office as a scout and director of player personnel. His legacy is woven into the fabric of our team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the McCutcheon family as we celebrate a life that gave so much to the Rams and to our game."

In the same statement, McCutcheon's family asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams LB Fred Strickland

Former Rams linebacker Fred Strickland recalls some of his greatest moments in Horns, including an iconic sack against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

news

Rams legend Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

The NFL's first Filipino-American quarterback, Roman Gabriel has passed away at the age of 83.

news

Where Are They Now? Jack Youngblood

Catch up with Rams Legend Jack Youngblood, defensive end for Los Angeles from 1971-1984.

news

Where Are They Now? Flipper Anderson

Willie "Flipper" Anderson played for the Rams from 1988-1994 and still holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game with 15 catches for 336 yards vs. the New Orleans Saints in 1989.

news

Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & special teams captain Tim Tyrrell

Former special teams captain Tim Tyrrell reflects back on his career with the Rams and how playing on special teams helped shape him into the player he was and the person he is today.

news

Where Are They Now? Torry Holt

Holt played for the Rams from 1999-2008. The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks second in team history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams lineman & Super Bowl XXXIV champion Tom Nutten

Former Rams offensive lineman Tom Nutten reflects back on a long and winding road to the NFL, how that helped shape him into the player he became, and the everlasting memories created from Super Bowl XXXIV.

news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Rams legend Torry Holt is a modern-era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth unveils refurbished Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA - Challengers Clubhouse Field

100 Children Attend Challengers Clubhouse Field Unveiling – with Andrew Whitworth, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage Joining Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

news

Andrew Whitworth joining Thursday Night Football crew

Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will be contributing to Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

news

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Andrew Whitworth, plus rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake joined co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. Here's how you can watch and listen to those episodes.

Advertising