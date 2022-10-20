Where Are They Now? Former Rams LB Brett Faryniarz talks about going from undrafted to an NFC Championship game 

"(During one drill, Pro Bowl offensive tackle) Jackie Slater lines up. I went one-on-one against him and went with my move. He had never seen it before, and I ended up getting a sack. Well, Kevin comes up and head-butts me and says, 'Faryniarz, do you know what you just did?' I said, 'Got a sack?' And he said, 'No, you just got a sack against a future Hall of Famer.' Of course, Jackie was one of the best in the game and immediately shut it down after that."

Playing against offensive tackles far less talented than Slater during the preseason, Faryniarz, who was playing as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, kept collecting sacks. And that coupled with the mentorship he was getting from Greene, moved him up the depth chart and improved his chances of making the team.

But not without sweating it out a little bit.

"Kevin and I were rooming at the Quality Inn, a couple miles from Rams Park, where we were training. I'm getting ready to leave and I'm out the door, and the phone rings. So I unlocked the door, run in, pick up the phone, and it hung up," Faryniarz said.

"So I came back out and went to the elevator, and everybody had their heads down. And I say, 'Hey, what's going on guys?' 'Oh, we just got a phone call to bring our playbook.' They had just gotten cut. And I'm thinking. 'Oh, crap, I probably got that phone call.'

"Ray San Jose was the Grim Reaper. He would make the cuts, give you the news. And so I got (to Rams Park) and walked up to Ray thinking he's going to ask me to bring the playbook. And he said, 'Hey, Brett. How you doing?' So I walk by him and look up and I'm like, 'Thank you, Lord.'"

Faryniarz may have repeated that during Los Angeles' December 17 game against the New York Jets the following season when he had a huge game and helped the Rams win, 38-14.

"I was NFC Defensive Player of the Week. And, you know, a year and a half before that, I was a free agent that nobody gave really much of a chance to," Faryniarz said. "It was late in the season and I was tired. I went out and had three sacks, a couple fumble recoveries, a caused fumble, and a bunch of tackles. That was a pretty proud moment."

It was a proud season for the Rams, as well. Posting an 11-5 record in 1989, their best mark in four years, they advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

"We rallied together. We were a little streaky. We opened up 5-0, and then we lost four in a row, and then we just won a bunch," Faryniarz said. "Late in the year, we beat the Jets and then had to go to New England. We beat the Patriots in Week 16 in order to qualify for the playoffs. And then we went back east to Philadelphia and beat the Eagles, back (east again) to New York and beat the Giants, and then went up to San Francisco, and that was another story. (The 49ers won, 30-3).