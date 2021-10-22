Injury Report 10/22: Sony Michel questionable but expected to play vs. Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though Rams running back Sony Michel (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Michel is expected to play.

"Talking to him this morning and going through meetings, I think he's feeling good," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "I expect him to be able to play."

McVay also said offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿ missed Thursday's practice because of "a little stomach bug" but was back today and will play Sunday. Allen was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation.

For the Lions, running back D'Andre Swift (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), fullback Jason Cabinda (hip) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) are all considered questionable for Sunday's game.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.