Injury Report 10/22: Sony Michel questionable but expected to play vs. Lions

Oct 22, 2021 at 01:29 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though Rams running back Sony Michel (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Michel is expected to play.

"Talking to him this morning and going through meetings, I think he's feeling good," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "I expect him to be able to play."

McVay also said offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿ missed Thursday's practice because of "a little stomach bug" but was back today and will play Sunday. Allen was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation.

For the Lions, running back D'Andre Swift (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), fullback Jason Cabinda (hip) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) are all considered questionable for Sunday's game.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Sony Michel RB Shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Rest DNP Full Full -
Brian Allen OL Illness - DNP Full -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

DETROIT LIONS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB Hip DNP Limited Limited Questionable
TJ Hockenson TE Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Nick Williams DE Knee DNP Limited Full -
Michael Brockers DE Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Trey Flowers OLB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Charles Harris OLB Hip/Oblique Limited Full Full -
Will Harris S Rib Limited Full Full -
D'Andre Swift RB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable

