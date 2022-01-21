Rams to support six local watch parties for NFC Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

To bring fans together for the Rams-Bucs Divisional Round playoff matchup presented by Audi, the Rams are supporting six booster club watch parties throughout Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 23. Select locations will feature meet and greet opportunities with Cheerleaders, Rampage and Legends such as FRANK CORRAL, ROBERT DELPINO, LEROY IRVIN, MIKE LANSFORD, and IVORY SULLY.

All fans and visitors who stop by the following locations starting at select times can receive special Rams giveaways including NFC West Champ rally towels, stickers, banners, and more. Fans also will have the opportunity to win one autographed raffle item at each location. All giveaway items will be provided while supplies last.

The NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers for a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM and in Spanish on Tu Liga 980 AM.

Below are the six watch party locations Rams fans can go to watch the game on Sunday:

Big Wangs located at 5300 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601 starting at 10 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Ivory Sully and World Tour Rams Booster Club

El Torito located at 2020 E Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92806 starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Mike Lansford

Los Monitos Tacos & Corinas Pizza located at 9615 E Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 starting at 10 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Robert Delpino and Diehard Rams Booster Club

Mi Hacienda Restaurant located at 9613 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Frank Corral, SoCal Rams Booster Club and Rams World Order Booster Club

Straw Hat Pizza Bar & Grill located at 80 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 starting at 11 a.m. PT with Central Valley Booster Clu

Zendejas located at 2440 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend LeRoy Irvin and Rams Empire Booster Club