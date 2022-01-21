Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to support six local watch parties for NFC Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

Jan 21, 2022 at 03:00 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

To bring fans together for the Rams-Bucs Divisional Round playoff matchup presented by Audi, the Rams are supporting six booster club watch parties throughout Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 23. Select locations will feature meet and greet opportunities with Cheerleaders, Rampage and Legends such as FRANK CORRAL, ROBERT DELPINO, LEROY IRVIN, MIKE LANSFORD, and IVORY SULLY.

All fans and visitors who stop by the following locations starting at select times can receive special Rams giveaways including NFC West Champ rally towels, stickers, banners, and more. Fans also will have the opportunity to win one autographed raffle item at each location. All giveaway items will be provided while supplies last.

The NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers for a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM and in Spanish on Tu Liga 980 AM.

Below are the six watch party locations Rams fans can go to watch the game on Sunday:

  • Big Wangs located at 5300 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601 starting at 10 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Ivory Sully and World Tour Rams Booster Club
  • El Torito located at 2020 E Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92806 starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Mike Lansford
  • Los Monitos Tacos & Corinas Pizza located at 9615 E Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 starting at 10 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Robert Delpino and Diehard Rams Booster Club
  • Mi Hacienda Restaurant located at 9613 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend Frank Corral, SoCal Rams Booster Club and Rams World Order Booster Club
  • Straw Hat Pizza Bar & Grill located at 80 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 starting at 11 a.m. PT with Central Valley Booster Clu
  • Zendejas located at 2440 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761starting at 11 a.m. PT featuring Rams Legend LeRoy Irvin and Rams Empire Booster Club

For more information, visit www.therams.com/wheretowatch.

Related Content

news

Rams surprise three local social justice leaders who inspire change with tickets to Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13, SoFi Stadium will be packed and full of energy with Super Bowl LVI underway. For many, attending the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and three of Los Angeles' cherished social justice leaders will have that opportunity come to fruition.
news

Rams and Pepsi purchase meals for fans at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood ahead of Inspire Change game

On Thursday, Jan. 6, leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers, The Serving Spoon provided 250 free meals to Rams fans and Inglewood residents. 
news

A record-breaking Sunday: Rams 50/50 Raffle raises $342,975, sets NFL single-game and regular season record

The Rams 50/50 Raffle raised a total of $342,975, which set the new NFL record, breaking the previous record of $332,110 set during Super Bowl LIV. 
news

Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safety Terrell Burgess donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

50/50 Raffle proceeds raised during Inspire Change Game on January 9 to help fund 13 scholarships for students.
news

Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day grants holiday wishes for A Place Called Home youth

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day made sure this holiday season was a season of giving by creating the "Dear Sebastian" holiday wish program and surprising 69 youth from A Place Called Home (APCH) with Christmas gifts.
news

Rams and Chargers host surprise jersey unveiling for League of Champions Girls Flag Football teams

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted a surprise jersey reveal for the recently launched Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football League. 
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker spreads holiday cheer by surprising Upward Bound House families with Christmas gifts

The Los Angeles Rams punter and team captain Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, made this Christmas memorable for families at the Upward Bound House shelter in Culver City.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth brings hope and joy to local family with special holiday surprise

For the holidays this year, Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth and his family refurbished and furnished a two-bedroom duplex for Amalia and her three children in partnership with St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
Advertising