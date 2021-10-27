Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

The "Night for Wishes" brought much joy and smiles, featuring a live auction and entertainment. Rams players joined the lively event to participate in a game of "RAMily-FEUD", inspired by ABC's Family Feud.

Rams veterans Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker, Terrell Burgess and Tyler Higbee were in attendance to show their support and participate onstage against rookies Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris and Tutu Atwell. The rookies came out victorious against the veterans.

"To have everyone on stage, the rookies and vets tonight, laughing, joking, giving each other grief and having fun with the audience… it felt good, especially on a great night for a great cause," expressed Andrew Siciliano.

Over the past three years, the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" has raised more than $425,000.

"I hope we can raise about $250,000 tonight and that will help grant many, many wishes for children in Southern California," said Mullins. "This support is critical and needed to give hope to these children."

Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.