Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

Oct 27, 2021 at 02:05 PM
Tatum Texada

The magic doesn't just happen on the field. The Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

"We're super thankful for the Rams' support in helping grant wishes. This is our fourth annual event, and it grows bigger and better every year," said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth co-hosted the special event for the fourth consecutive year alongside NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and philanthropist Andrew Firestone.

"The biggest goal when you come into something like this is to inspire people to be a part of a great cause," explained Whitworth. "This is a great opportunity for Make-A-Wish to continue to grow and continue to bless these families with unique opportunities. It's really important for all of us to be here to raise money and make this a special event."

PHOTOS: Rams, Andrew Whitworth host annual Night for Wishes benefitting Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams annual Night for Wishes hosted by OL Andrew Whitworth. Rams players, Cheerleaders, and Rampage joined forces to raise funds for Make-A-Wish helping make wishes come true for critically ill children.

E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1441
1 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1083
2 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4923
3 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4874
4 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1413
5 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5428
6 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1193
7 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5509
8 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5181
9 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1342
10 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4828
11 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1370
12 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1338
13 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1299
14 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4674
15 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5261
16 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4961
17 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1188
18 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4762
19 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1379
20 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1243
21 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1160
22 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0972
23 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4931
24 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1381
25 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4938
26 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0971
27 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4806
28 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4891
29 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5007
30 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1112
31 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4696
32 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5347
33 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1314
34 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4839
35 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4721
36 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5237
37 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1003
38 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_4714
39 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1069
40 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1273
41 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1023
42 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1043
43 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5315
44 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_0983
45 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1291
46 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5167
47 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5153
48 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1126
49 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1417
50 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1366
51 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5524
52 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1006
53 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1166
54 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1088
55 / 55
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The "Night for Wishes" brought much joy and smiles, featuring a live auction and entertainment. Rams players joined the lively event to participate in a game of "RAMily-FEUD", inspired by ABC's Family Feud.

Rams veterans Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker, Terrell Burgess and Tyler Higbee were in attendance to show their support and participate onstage against rookies Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris and Tutu Atwell. The rookies came out victorious against the veterans.

"To have everyone on stage, the rookies and vets tonight, laughing, joking, giving each other grief and having fun with the audience… it felt good, especially on a great night for a great cause," expressed Andrew Siciliano.

Over the past three years, the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" has raised more than $425,000.

"I hope we can raise about $250,000 tonight and that will help grant many, many wishes for children in Southern California," said Mullins. "This support is critical and needed to give hope to these children."

Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.

To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams and EVERFI create virtual mental health series for LA region students

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to kick off the first installment of a virtual Mental Health Series for 575 students in the LA region. 
news

Rams launch flag football league for Los Angeles Unified students, surprise students with jerseys and equipment

The Rams have partnered with Beyond the Bell (BTB) to launch a flag football league for LAUSD middle school students. The Rams are providing reversible jerseys to 5,028 students at 110 LAUSD middle schools.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi team up to combat growing food insecurity among college students

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi kicked off a series of initiatives to tackle food insecurity by teaming up with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Compton College.
news

Pacsun supports Los Angeles Rams community efforts with 2021 season partnership

Southern California based retailer to donate $1 million in clothing to support partnership for Los Angeles schools.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California

Proceeds from Pepsi products purchased at local Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions stores from October 13 to December 28 will benefit Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles, Ventura & Orange County. Rams DT Sebastian Joseph Day, who recently launched his "Bashing Hunger" campaign, will assist with regional effort to address food insecurities.
news

Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game vs. the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage & Chris Draft surprised ten cancer fighters & survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains.
news

Rams invite young adults housed by LA County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition for SoFi Stadium tour and panel discussion

Earlier this week, the Rams hosted youth housed by the Los Angeles County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) representatives for a tour of SoFi Stadium and a panel discussion in the Rams locker room.
news

The Power of Character: Rams continue 'Cleats for Character' program with assembly and surprise donation for football team in East LA

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and leading up to the team's "Vamos Rams" game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Rams hosted an assembly and donated cleats to the Roosevelt High School football team as part of the Cleats for Character program.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Porsche Cars North America to bring premium experiences to fans during NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) today announced a multi-year relationship to bring premium experiences to fans and Season Ticket Members during the NFL season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams captain Andrew Whitworth announces season-long "Big Whit Homes For LA Families" program to support families in Louisiana and Los Angeles

Reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee to donate $20k to non-profit organizations after each Rams home game.
news

Rams drive buzz for Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood ahead of season opener

The week leading up to any first regular-season game is nothing short of electrifying, but this year marked the Rams' first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium so you can see why the excitement was higher than ever before.
Advertising