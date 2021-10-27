Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

The magic doesn't just happen on the field. The Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
"We're super thankful for the Rams' support in helping grant wishes. This is our fourth annual event, and it grows bigger and better every year," said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.
Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth co-hosted the special event for the fourth consecutive year alongside NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano and philanthropist Andrew Firestone.
"The biggest goal when you come into something like this is to inspire people to be a part of a great cause," explained Whitworth. "This is a great opportunity for Make-A-Wish to continue to grow and continue to bless these families with unique opportunities. It's really important for all of us to be here to raise money and make this a special event."
Check out photos from the Los Angeles Rams annual Night for Wishes hosted by OL Andrew Whitworth. Rams players, Cheerleaders, and Rampage joined forces to raise funds for Make-A-Wish helping make wishes come true for critically ill children.
The "Night for Wishes" brought much joy and smiles, featuring a live auction and entertainment. Rams players joined the lively event to participate in a game of "RAMily-FEUD", inspired by ABC's Family Feud.
Rams veterans Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker, Terrell Burgess and Tyler Higbee were in attendance to show their support and participate onstage against rookies Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris and Tutu Atwell. The rookies came out victorious against the veterans.
"To have everyone on stage, the rookies and vets tonight, laughing, joking, giving each other grief and having fun with the audience… it felt good, especially on a great night for a great cause," expressed Andrew Siciliano.
Over the past three years, the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" has raised more than $425,000.
"I hope we can raise about $250,000 tonight and that will help grant many, many wishes for children in Southern California," said Mullins. "This support is critical and needed to give hope to these children."
Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.
