Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams partner with Goldin to offer memorabilia for collectors and create exclusive VIP experiences

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:00 AM

The Los Angeles Rams and Goldin today announced a multi-year partnership to bring Rams memorabilia to Goldin's sports collectible catalogs and exclusive VIP experiences to fans.

As a Proud Partner of the Rams, Goldin will receive game balls, game-worn jerseys, pairs of game-used gloves and other equipment to be auctioned following Rams preseason and regular season games. Goldin's first auction to include Rams items will open on December 9.

Goldin and the Rams also will create exclusive VIP experiences that include a fantasy football draft party featuring Rams Legends in the Draft room at the team's training facility, access to a suite for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium with appearances from Rams Legends and much more.

"We are honored to be working with the Rams to offer fans access to exclusive experiences and valuable pieces of Rams history," said Sam Farber, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Goldin. "The Rams are constantly providing the best to their fans, and we could not be more proud to help provide a new way to engage with their passionate fans."

To kickoff the first year of the partnership, fans will be able to bid on a lunch with Rams Legends in a suite at SoFi Stadium during the week. For each year of the deal, the Rams and Goldin will coordinate two golf outings and lunches with Rams Legends as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with current Rams players.  

"We are thrilled to team up with Goldin and provide our fans with opportunities to bid on game-worn gear and once-in-a-lifetime experiences with some of our current and former players," said Jason Griffiths, Rams Vice President of Partnership Sales. "With the support of Goldin, we will be able to enhance our fan engagement by getting collectibles and other Rams memorabilia in the hands of fans and sports enthusiasts around the globe."

Additionally for each season, Goldin will auction off a VIP Gameday Experience for a Rams gameday that will include VIP Tailgate passes, an exclusive tour of the stadium, and a post-game photo opportunity on the field.

Related Content

news

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
news

Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

Relationship with Rams is fourth NFL team partnership for Sleep Number, who is also the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" of the National Football League
news

Pacsun supports Los Angeles Rams community efforts with 2021 season partnership

Southern California based retailer to donate $1 million in clothing to support partnership for Los Angeles schools.
news

Rams and The Wallace Firm announce partnership; launch first-of-its-kind Heart & Hustle Award for community heroes

The Los Angeles Rams and The Wallace Firm announced today that they have joined forces in a multi-year partnership with one goal in mind – making an impact on the Los Angeles community
news

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Rams to draft in style from 9,000 sq. ft. house in Malibu, fans can win opportunity to stay at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House May 14-16
news

Castrol and Rams team up to drive change throughout the 2021 NFL Season

New partnership kicks off series of environmental initiatives in tandem with Rams Receiver Robert Woods and Keep America Beautiful
news

Rams, Health Net partner to support health and wellness of Inglewood Unified School District students

Rams and Health Net team up to bring new Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 videos featuring exercising and reading activities to students from March to May.
news

Rams and Rocket Mortgage kick off partnership by supporting local veterans

Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced Rocket Mortgage has become an Official Mortgage Partner of the Rams
news

Samsung brings the fan experience home as QLED TV is named the official television of the Los Angeles Rams

Partnership with the LA Rams Follows Recent Announcement of Samsung Being Named Official Mobile, TV and Display Partner of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park 
news

Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announce global partnership

Ball to become sustainable aluminum beverage packaging partner in leading global venues; hometown Denver venue to become 'Ball Arena.'
Advertising