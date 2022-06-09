Rams partner with USA Football's 2022 Los Angeles Blitz for Free Fan Fest on Saturday, June 11 

Additionally, USA Football Youth Coach Certification learning sessions will be held indoors. USA Football offers the sport's only youth coach certification accredited by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence, which spans teaching the fundamentals, player health and safety, and the foundations of the Football Development Model for smarter play. Coaches may register for certification here .

USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance, unify and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the United States' sole delegate to the International Federation of American Football, USA Football assembles and directs U.S. National Teams for international competition. The Indianapolis-based independent non-profit partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.