Rams partner with USA Football's 2022 Los Angeles Blitz for Free Fan Fest on Saturday, June 11 

Jun 09, 2022 at 08:00 AM
A fun, free family event featuring youth football clinics, giveaways and an appearance from the Rams Rookie Class will be held this Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, led by USA Football in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams.

The USA Football Blitz will feature a full day of free youth football activities for youth along with in-person certification of area youth flag and tackle football coaches. This Saturday marks one of nearly a dozen Blitz events happening nationwide through July.

The event will host a large fan fest area complete with youth and high school football clinics (ages 5-HS), yard games, face painting, giveaways, football-themed inflatables and appearances from the Rams Rookie Class, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage. All clinic participants will receive a camp t-shirt. Kids and families may register to attend the free event at Redondo Union High School by clicking here.

Additionally, USA Football Youth Coach Certification learning sessions will be held indoors. USA Football offers the sport's only youth coach certification accredited by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence, which spans teaching the fundamentals, player health and safety, and the foundations of the Football Development Model for smarter play. Coaches may register for certification here.

USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance, unify and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the United States' sole delegate to the International Federation of American Football, USA Football assembles and directs U.S. National Teams for international competition. The Indianapolis-based independent non-profit partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.

