Rams partner with Green Dot Public Schools to provide students with job interview training

As part of the Rams' ongoing commitment to mentor deserving students in the Los Angeles community, the team recently partnered with Green Dot Public Schools to conduct virtual mock interviews for young adults in a simulated, real-world job interview scenario.

Green Dot Public Schools is a non-profit, educational organization and charter school district located in Downtown Los Angeles. Green Dot's mission is to help transform public education to ensure that all students graduate high school prepared for college, leadership, and life. They establish schools in communities where educational opportunity is scarce and where young people and their families navigate extraordinary obstacles.

"The Rams showed up in a big way for our students this year," said Douglas Weston, Vice President, Green Dot Public Schools. "Fifteen members of their organization, led by team president Kevin Demoff and other senior executives, gave invaluable time and expertise to our high school seniors. It can be nerve-wracking for a student to meet corporate professionals for the first time in a 1:1 mock interview, even if they are well prepared."

The Rams front office staff volunteered to participate in the mock interviews alongside 100 other professionals from across some of the nation's most admired companies for nearly 300 students from Oscar de La Hoya Animo High School and the Animo Leadership Charter High School in Inglewood.

Each Rams staff member provided students with practical advice about how to succeed in a professional environment, the importance of developing connections, and about battling adversity caused by the pandemic. Since the Rams moved back home to Los Angeles, the team also has helped Green Dot students achieve their college aspirations by leading students on a host of tours at local colleges and universities.

"The Rams bring a ton of positivity and possibility to everything they do," said Weston. "They are all about encouragement and reaching to be the best you can be. Our students respond well to this approach. You could hear the excitement in their voices when they realized their interviewer was a Rams front office member. Thank you, Rams. You open the doors of opportunity wider for all."

Green Dot Public Schools operates 19 middle and high schools across Los Angeles that transform learning trajectories for over 10,500 students. Three Green Dot high schools serve Inglewood and Lennox, near the Rams home at SoFi Stadium.