Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with Green Dot Public Schools to provide students with job interview training

Jun 03, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Olivia Barnett

As part of the Rams' ongoing commitment to mentor deserving students in the Los Angeles community, the team recently partnered with Green Dot Public Schools to conduct virtual mock interviews for young adults in a simulated, real-world job interview scenario. 

Green Dot Public Schools is a non-profit, educational organization and charter school district located in Downtown Los Angeles. Green Dot's mission is to help transform public education to ensure that all students graduate high school prepared for college, leadership, and life. They establish schools in communities where educational opportunity is scarce and where young people and their families navigate extraordinary obstacles. 

"The Rams showed up in a big way for our students this year," said Douglas Weston, Vice President, Green Dot Public Schools. "Fifteen members of their organization, led by team president Kevin Demoff and other senior executives, gave invaluable time and expertise to our high school seniors. It can be nerve-wracking for a student to meet corporate professionals for the first time in a 1:1 mock interview, even if they are well prepared."

The Rams front office staff volunteered to participate in the mock interviews alongside 100 other professionals from across some of the nation's most admired companies for nearly 300 students from Oscar de La Hoya Animo High School and the Animo Leadership Charter High School in Inglewood. 

Each Rams staff member provided students with practical advice about how to succeed in a professional environment, the importance of developing connections, and about battling adversity caused by the pandemic. Since the Rams moved back home to Los Angeles, the team also has helped Green Dot students achieve their college aspirations by leading students on a host of tours at local colleges and universities.

"The Rams bring a ton of positivity and possibility to everything they do," said Weston. "They are all about encouragement and reaching to be the best you can be. Our students respond well to this approach. You could hear the excitement in their voices when they realized their interviewer was a Rams front office member. Thank you, Rams. You open the doors of opportunity wider for all."

Green Dot Public Schools operates 19 middle and high schools across Los Angeles that transform learning trajectories for over 10,500 students. Three Green Dot high schools serve Inglewood and Lennox, near the Rams home at SoFi Stadium. 

For more information about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Jitlada serves authentic Southern Thai food made with love in Thai Town

At Jitlada in Los Angeles' Thai Town, owner Jazz Singsanong serves Southern Thai cuisine made with love. 
news

From Playmaker to Changemaker: Jalen Ramsey is one of 30 Under 30

news

BollyPop shares values of Indian culture through dance | AAPI Spotlight

Bollywood has been a vessel for shared cultural experiences and teachings for BollyPop founder and artistic director Aakansha Maheshwari. 
news

Rams and Hate Is A Virus create limited-edition merchandise to benefit AAPI non-profit organizations

Merchandise is available for purchase at auctions.therams.com 
news

Rams and The Wallace Firm announce partnership; launch first-of-its-kind Heart & Hustle Award for community heroes

The Los Angeles Rams and The Wallace Firm announced today that they have joined forces in a multi-year partnership with one goal in mind – making an impact on the Los Angeles community
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker virtually reads to youth at Naval Base Ventura County and Bob Hope USO

news

Aloha Cafe honors memory of original owner with taste of Hawaii in Little Tokyo | AAPI Spotlight

Angelenos can find a taste of the islands inside Little Tokyo through Aloha Cafe. 
news

Rams host virtual preliminary Cheerleader auditions for 2021 season

Candidates must register for auditions at therams.com/auditions 
news

KimThai Garden shares love of Thai culture through plants | AAPI Spotlight

Nestled in Los Angeles' Chinatown district, KimThai Garden expresses one of the special aspects of Thai culture. 
news

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to Inglewood Unified School District students

news

Rams Safety Terrell Burgess leads virtual fitness discussion for Exceptional Children's Foundation youth

Advertising