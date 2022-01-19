Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and Pepsi purchase meals for fans at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood ahead of Inspire Change game

Jan 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Tatum Texada

The smell of delicious soul food filled the room as fans entered Certified #RamsHouse and Inglewood staple, The Serving Spoon, to receive a free meal courtesy of the Rams in partnership with Pepsi’s Dig In program designed to support Black-owned restaurants and the people behind them.

"It's great to see organizations such as the Rams and Pepsi, very large and prominent organizations throughout the world, do something on the grassroots level at this frequency. It's something that is just wonderful," said J.C. Johnson, co-owner of The Serving Spoon. "We are happy that we have been chosen and selected to be a part of this epic undertaking."

Epic it was. On Thursday, Jan. 6, leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers, The Serving Spoon provided 250 free meals to Rams fans and Inglewood residents. The event supported the Rams Inspire Change efforts, which focused on creating solutions that address community barriers and highlight moments in the Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field. Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the NFL to create positive change in communities across the country.

The Serving Spoon is the longest-running full-service restaurant in Inglewood, celebrating its 39th anniversary this year. "The Spoon", as often called by many, has always been a place where customers feel like family. For years, The Serving Spoon has cherished its relationship with the community by giving back in numerous ways. The sense of community was evident as customers arrived with smiles and left full of "food that's good for the soul."

For the past few years, the Rams have supported The Serving Spoon in a variety of ways.

"I have to start with Johnathan Franklin," J.C. attested. "﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, Big Whit, love you. He and his wife actually reached out to us during the height of the pandemic and donated $50,000 to help us along the way. Last but not least, Sebastian Joseph-Day Sebastian Joseph-Day, who has been the spokesperson for this wonderful epic event. It has just been over the top and overwhelming with the outreach that the Rams organization has shown us. Those within that organization really move beyond symbolism and show the true substance of what it is to be about community and the people thank them, our staff thanks them, my wife and I thank them."

Throughout the year and as part of Inspire Change, the Rams will continue to recognize individuals who are doing critical work in the community to address education disparities, food and housing insecurity, criminal justice reform and community-police relations.

Through Pepsi Dig In, PepsiCo has committed $50 million over five years to help set Black restauranteurs up for success. As part of the initiative, PepsiCo advises owners on how to access capital, how to set up a successful delivery operation, how to use marketing tools to make their presence known and more.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

A record-breaking Sunday: Rams 50/50 Raffle raises $342,975, sets NFL single-game and regular season record

The Rams 50/50 Raffle raised a total of $342,975, which set the new NFL record, breaking the previous record of $332,110 set during Super Bowl LIV. 
news

Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safety Terrell Burgess donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

50/50 Raffle proceeds raised during Inspire Change Game on January 9 to help fund 13 scholarships for students.
news

Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day grants holiday wishes for A Place Called Home youth

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day made sure this holiday season was a season of giving by creating the "Dear Sebastian" holiday wish program and surprising 69 youth from A Place Called Home (APCH) with Christmas gifts.
news

Rams and Chargers host surprise jersey unveiling for League of Champions Girls Flag Football teams

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted a surprise jersey reveal for the recently launched Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football League. 
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker spreads holiday cheer by surprising Upward Bound House families with Christmas gifts

The Los Angeles Rams punter and team captain Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, made this Christmas memorable for families at the Upward Bound House shelter in Culver City.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth brings hope and joy to local family with special holiday surprise

For the holidays this year, Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth and his family refurbished and furnished a two-bedroom duplex for Amalia and her three children in partnership with St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams partner with Health Net and L.A. Care to host football clinics and promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness, education and access

The Los Angeles Rams, Health Net and L.A. Care Health Plan have partnered with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness and education for students and faculty.
news

Rams provide access and unique gameday experience to local high school students with mentorship program

The Los Angeles Rams Pathways to Success mentees finally joined their mentors for a unique job shadowing opportunity at the Rams game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5. 
Advertising