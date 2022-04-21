Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams players and strength & conditioning staff help Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties surprise high school cancer fighter with home gym

Apr 20, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Tatum Texada

The Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties to grant the wish of a local high school student and cancer fighter, Diego Garcia.

Rams running backs Jake Funk and Javian Hawkins, receiver Ben Skowronek, tight end Jacob Harris , Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett as well as members of his staff surprised Diego and revealed a new home gym to help his journey to recovery. The Rams also provided Diego with a TV, Bluetooth speaker, weight belt, team-branded gear, and a $500 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card.

"I'm very grateful for everything that all of these people have done to take the time to come out here and surprise me with this," said Garcia. "You guys couldn't have made it better. It was perfect. I'm very thankful."

Diego played high school football before being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Since then, it has been challenging for him to develop and sustain muscle mass after treatments. Due to his current condition and compromised immune system, Diego cannot go to the gym, but he is committed to getting healthy and back in shape with the goal of playing football again.

PHOTOS: Rams players and strength & conditioning staff help Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties surprise high school cancer fighter with home gym

Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties to grant the wish of a local high school student and cancer fighter, Diego Garcia.

DIEGO-05
1 / 17
DIEGO-17
2 / 17
DIEGO-16
3 / 17
DIEGO-14
4 / 17
DIEGO-15
5 / 17
DIEGO-13
6 / 17
DIEGO-11
7 / 17
DIEGO-12
8 / 17
DIEGO-08
9 / 17
DIEGO-09
10 / 17
DIEGO-10
11 / 17
DIEGO-06
12 / 17
DIEGO-01
13 / 17
DIEGO-04
14 / 17
DIEGO-02
15 / 17
DIEGO-03
16 / 17
DIEGO-07
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Being able to see the joy that something like this brings, you develop a deepened understanding of what people go through. You can tell through their emotions how much their family has been through in the last year. It makes you appreciate it even more," said Funk. "We try to give back as much as possible… and give back to people that aspire to be like us because we were once them, trying to get here. I'm happy for Diego. It's his day and we're glad to be a part of it."

Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides.

"The Rams always say yes, they always show up, and because of their support, they've helped us raise over $1.5 million in the last four years to grant wishes just like Diego's," said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties. "Wishes really help children feel strong, encouraged and give them hope for the future as they battle their diseases. A little bit of hope and love from their communities is just super special."

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.

​​To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams support Science of Sport's first annual Inglewood STEM Fest

On Saturday, April 9, the Rams supported Science of Sport's first annual Inglewood STEM Fest at Edward Vincent Jr. Park

news

Rams Studios & Nike produce short film featuring roundtable discussion with Rams Cheerleaders and Nike VP of Global Diversity and Inclusion

Jarvis Sam sits down with Rams Cheerleaders Eswinn, Jacqueline, Napoleon, and Tara to talk identity awareness, the importance of representation, and more

news

Rams to host Cheerleader Auditions for 2022 Season on Sunday, May 1

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting preliminary Cheerleader auditions for the 2022 season starting on Sunday, May 1.

news

Rams recognize two LAUSD varsity football teams as Academic Challenge winners

Rams and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) hosted assemblies for more than 500 students at George Washington Preparatory High School and Alexander Hamilton High School to recognize each varsity football program as Rams Academic Challenge winners.

news

Rams host youth housed by LA County Probation Department for SoFi Stadium tour and panel discussion

Focused on providing hope, the Rams hosted 13 youth housed by the Los Angeles County Probation Department for a tour of SoFi Stadium and a panel discussion in the team's locker room.

news

Rams partner with Nike to host girls flag football clinics in celebration of Women's History Month

As part of their Woman's History Month celebration, the Los Angeles Rams and Nike hosted girls flag football clinics for local youth.

news

Rams, UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles team up for beautification project to inspire students at Woodworth-Monroe Academy in Inglewood

Rams led a school beautification project at Inglewood Unified School District's Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy.

news

SoLa Impact Chief Impact Officer Sherri Francois is the Rams' first 'pLAymaker'

Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer at SoLa Impact, has been recognized by the Rams as their first "pLAymaker" for her work helping provide skills-based technology programming, scholarships and career development opportunities for under-served Black and brown Angelenos.

news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Casey Africano

In the first of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights Casey Africano of the player affairs team.

news

Rams to debut 'Ride with Rampage' children's book & celebrate Read Across America with three local elementary schools

In celebration of Read Across America, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams will visit three local elementary schools to host outdoor reading sessions for students.

news

Rams partner with EVERFI to host webinar for LA students about untold stories in Black History

To culminate the Rams' Black History Month celebration, the team partnered with EVERFI to host the "African American History: Untold Stories" webinar for more than 300 Los Angeles region students, grades 6-9.

Advertising