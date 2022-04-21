Rams players and strength & conditioning staff help Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties surprise high school cancer fighter with home gym

"Being able to see the joy that something like this brings, you develop a deepened understanding of what people go through. You can tell through their emotions how much their family has been through in the last year. It makes you appreciate it even more," said Funk. "We try to give back as much as possible… and give back to people that aspire to be like us because we were once them, trying to get here. I'm happy for Diego. It's his day and we're glad to be a part of it."

Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides.

"The Rams always say yes, they always show up, and because of their support, they've helped us raise over $1.5 million in the last four years to grant wishes just like Diego's," said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties. "Wishes really help children feel strong, encouraged and give them hope for the future as they battle their diseases. A little bit of hope and love from their communities is just super special."

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.