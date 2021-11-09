Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

Nov 09, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 10:

211109_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 7

Last Week: 6

Change: -1

ESPN.com Rank: 4

Last Week: 3

Change: -1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -1

Bleacher Report Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -2

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 5

Last Week: 1

Change: -4

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Midseason Poll Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -1

Note: Normally a different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; for this week, they conducted a poll with all of their writers.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 7

Last Week: 2

Change: -5

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 6

Last Week: 2

Change: -4

AVERAGE RANKING: 4.75

HIGH: 3 (multiple outlets)

LOW: 7 (CBS Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -5 (CBS Sports)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL.com — 24

ESPN.com — 22

Yahoo! Sports — 21

Bleacher Report — 24

USA Today — 21

Sports Illustrated — 21

CBS Sports — 23

The Washington Post — 21

