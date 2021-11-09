Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 10:
Last Week: 6
Change: -1
Last Week: 3
Change: -1
Last Week: 1
Change: -1
Last Week: 1
Change: -2
Last Week: 1
Change: -4
Last Week: 1
Change: -1
Note: Normally a different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; for this week, they conducted a poll with all of their writers.
Last Week: 2
Change: -5
Last Week: 2
Change: -4
AVERAGE RANKING: 4.75
HIGH: 3 (multiple outlets)
LOW: 7 (CBS Sports)
BIGGEST CHANGE: -5 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
NFL.com — 24
ESPN.com — 22
Yahoo! Sports — 21
Bleacher Report — 24
USA Today — 21
Sports Illustrated — 21
CBS Sports — 23
The Washington Post — 21