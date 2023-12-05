Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

Dec 05, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:

231205_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 20

Last Week: 22

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 14

Last Week: 16

Change: +2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 20

Last Week: 21

Change: +1

Bleacher Report Rank: 15

Last Week: 19

Change: +4

Sports Illustrated: 14

Last Week: 18

Change: +4

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 14

Last Week: 17

Change: +3

AVERAGE RANKING: 16.17

HIGH: 14 (Multiple outlets)

LOW: 20 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +4 (Multiple outlets)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

NFL.com — 2

ESPN.com — 4

Yahoo! Sports — 3

Bleacher Report — 3

Sports Illustrated – 3

CBS Sports — 5

