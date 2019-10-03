Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Pro Football Focus tidbits heading into Week 5

Oct 02, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has a team of more than 300 staffers evaluating every NFL play from the Hall of Fame game to the Super Bowl. After each game, players, as well as each team's offensive, defensive and special teams units, are graded on a scale of 0 to 100; the closer a player or unit is to 100, the better. A full explanation of their evaluation process can be found here for additional context.

Here's a look at some of the noteworthy Rams-centric assessments through the first four weeks of the season.

191002_PFFTidbidtsWeek5_Web

LITTLETON EXCELLING IN COVERAGE

ILB Cory Littleton has been a valuable contributor to the Rams' pass defense.

His coverage grade 90.0 is the highest of any Rams defensive player at 90.0. On a broader scale, that same coverage grade is second-highest among the 150 linebackers evaluated by PFF at the quarter mark of the season.

For the Rams, this is a positive development. Littleton switched from the MIKE inside linebacker spot to the MO inside linebacker spot, but it's clear it hasn't affected him.

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE PETERS' TACKLING ABILITY

The big play by Marcus Peters many will focus on is the interception he returned for a touchdown, and rightfully so. However, his tackling should not be overlooked.

Peters' tackling grade of 80.6 trails only Littleton's 82.2 for best on the defense. He's finished as one of the Rams' top six tacklers in three of their first four games, and the reason he doesn't have one from all four games is because he wasn't evaluated in that category against the Saints.

Yes, takeaways are important, but so too is stopping the ball carrier. Peters is good at both.

Related Links

WOODS IS ONE OF RAMS' BEST BLOCKERS

This likely comes as no surprise if you saw WR Cooper Kupp's 66-yard catch against the Saints in Week 2 and the lengths fellow receiver Robert Woods went to make sure he kept going.

Through the first four games, Woods is the Rams' highest-graded run blocker and second-highest graded pass blocker. Twice, he's had the best run-blocking grade – in Los Angeles' Week 1 win at Carolina and Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Friday's practice as they begin their preparation for their 2022 season-opener against the Bills.

news

Rams name 2022 season captains

Los Angeles Rams players have voted on and chosen their team captains for the 2022 season.

news

Setting the example: The steady leadership of Rob Havenstein

Right tackle Rob Havenstein takes over as the new elder statesman of the Rams' offensive line room with a even-keeled, example-setting presence.

news

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players plus international offensive tackle Max Pircher to their practice squad.

news

El roster de 53 de los Rams: Wolford y Perkins se quedan, la defensa luce repleta y tres novatos agentes libres se ganan un lugar

Los Rams dieron a conocer su roster inicial de 53 jugadores para la temporada 2022, en el que además de las súper estrellas consagradas hay mucha juventud y algunas sorpresas

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams | Semana 3 de la pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de los novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el tercer juego de la pretemporada.

news

Top Takeaways from Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster for 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's video conference on his reaction to the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

news

Rams' 53-Man Roster Takeaways: Undrafted rookies earn their spot

As the Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster to 53 on Tuesday, J.B. Long reacts to keeping 3 quarterbacks, examines a different looking tight end room, and discusses how undrafted rookies made their mark

news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2022

Breaking down the Los Angeles' Rams initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

news

Rams G Coleman Shelton discusses his journey from undrafted to starting guard for his hometown team on Rams Revealed Ep. 85

Los Angeles Rams guard Coleman Shelton joins J.B. Long to discuss going from NFL journeyman to a starter on the offensive line this season, what the leadership of Andrew Whitworth and Brian Allen has meant to him & much more.

news

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 3

A look at how each of the Rams' 2022 draft picks fared in the preseason finale.

news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is No. 2 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

Advertising