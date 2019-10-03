Rams Pro Football Focus tidbits heading into Week 5

LITTLETON EXCELLING IN COVERAGE

ILB Cory Littleton has been a valuable contributor to the Rams' pass defense.

His coverage grade 90.0 is the highest of any Rams defensive player at 90.0. On a broader scale, that same coverage grade is second-highest among the 150 linebackers evaluated by PFF at the quarter mark of the season.

For the Rams, this is a positive development. Littleton switched from the MIKE inside linebacker spot to the MO inside linebacker spot, but it's clear it hasn't affected him.

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE PETERS' TACKLING ABILITY

The big play by Marcus Peters many will focus on is the interception he returned for a touchdown, and rightfully so. However, his tackling should not be overlooked.

Peters' tackling grade of 80.6 trails only Littleton's 82.2 for best on the defense. He's finished as one of the Rams' top six tacklers in three of their first four games, and the reason he doesn't have one from all four games is because he wasn't evaluated in that category against the Saints.