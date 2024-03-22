Rams re-sign DT Larrell Murchison to 1-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have officially re-signed defensive tackle Larrell Murchison to a 1-year deal.

Murchison, 26, had become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 13. He had 16 total tackles in his first full season with the Rams last year, while starting in three of the 15 games he played in.

Los Angeles originally acquired Murchison as a claim off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans in early December 2022. Between his time with the Titans and the Rams, he has recorded 37 total tackles in 44 career games (8 starts) through four seasons.