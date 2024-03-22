 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams re-sign DT Larrell Murchison to 1-year deal

Mar 22, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have officially re-signed defensive tackle Larrell Murchison to a 1-year deal. 

Murchison, 26, had become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 13. He had 16 total tackles in his first full season with the Rams last year, while starting in three of the 15 games he played in. 

Los Angeles originally acquired Murchison as a claim off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans in early December 2022. Between his time with the Titans and the Rams, he has recorded 37 total tackles in 44 career games (8 starts) through four seasons. 

Murchison originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick (174th overall) out of North Carolina State by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald explains decision to retire, reflects on career

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald explains why he's hanging up his cleats after a 10-year NFL career. 
news

Rams re-sign LB Christian Rozeboom to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a 1-year deal.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo looking forward to 'new journey' with Rams

New Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about signing with the team and why it's the right environment for him.
news

Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-year deal

The Rams have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a 1-year deal.
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rams projections after first wave of free agency

Rounding up experts' latest Rams draft projections following the first wave of 2024 free agency.
news

Kamren Curl looking forward to playing for Rams and in multi-faceted role on their defense

Newly-signed Rams defensive back Kamren Curl breaks down his decision and what he brings to the defense. 
news

Rams sign DB Kamren Curl to 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Kamren Curl to a 2-year deal.
news

Colby Parkinson excited about Los Angeles homecoming

A Simi Valley native who played at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, new Rams tight end Colby Parkinson was happy to be returning home after signing a 3-year deal. 
news

Being rewarded for 2023 performance with 3-year deal fulfilling for Kevin Dotson

Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson details what went into his decision to return to the team on a 3-year deal. 
news

Thank You, Aaron

J.B. Long pens a heartfelt thank you to Aaron Donald, reliving some of his greatest moments and celebrating his lasting legacy.
news

Social Roundup: Cooper Kupp, LeBron James, Kyler Murray & more react to Aaron Donald's retirement

From well wishes to "THANK GOD"s, check out social media reactions to Aaron Donald's retirement
Advertising