Rams re-sign WR Tyler Johnson

Apr 02, 2024 at 04:48 PM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Tuesday re-signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Tyler Johnson

#16 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Minnesota

Johnson, 25, just completed his first season in Los Angeles. He spent the majority of it on the Rams' practice squad before making his lone appearance of the season in Week 18 against the 49ers. His 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of that game helped rally the Rams to a 21-20 victory at Levi's Stadium and keep possession of the NFC's No. 6 seed.

Johnson originally entered the NFL as a 2020 fifth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of the University of Minnesota (161st overall). He recorded 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns across 31 games (six starts) in two seasons in Tampa Bay. Following those two seasons, he had a brief with the Houston Texans, a second stint with the Buccaneers as a member of their practice squad, and a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Rams.

