Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release K Brett Maher

Oct 24, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams are in the market for a new kicker.

Los Angeles on Tuesday released veteran Brett Maher, two days after Maher missed 2 of his 3 field goal attempts – those misses coming from 53 and 51 yards – and his lone extra point attempt in the Rams' 24-17 loss to the Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

"We'll look at it and we'll see," Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame Sunday, when asked what the conversation was with Maher at that point. "He's got to be better. That's seven points that we missed out on that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was. Those were tough ones today."

On Monday, McVay said there was "a possibility" of working out other kickers this week and that he had talked to special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer about Maher. McVay also said he was going to talk to general manager Les Snead about it after he was done with his video conference with reporters Monday afternoon.

"You want to evaluate the landscape, see what that looks like," McVay said Monday. "Brett's been pretty consistent throughout his career. He's had some long attempts that are difficult kicks to be able to make that we've missed. You obviously want to be able to hit the extra point, but those will be things that we could possibly look into."

Entering Week 7, Maher had made 16 of 20 field goal attempts and all 12 of his extra point attempts. Maher said postgame that he was healthy.

Overall, Maher made 17 of 23 field goal attempts and 12 of 13 extra point attempts in seven games with the Rams; his 17 made field goals were tied with the Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn and the Eagles' Jake Elliott for most in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the 2023 season. Five of Maher's six missed field goals were misses; one was blocked. Four of those misses came from 40-plus yards, two from 50-plus yards.

Related Content

news

Friday notebook: Lucas Havrisik will be Rams' kicker Sunday at Cowboys; Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable for Week 8

Recapping some of the key updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 
news

Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the importance of the Rams putting together a complete performance, highlights an epic quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, and details how this Week 8 matchup can provide an immediate opportunity for redemption.
news

Steve Avila looking forward to Week 8 homecoming in Dallas

The Rams' Week 8 road game against the Cowboys represents a trip home for rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila. 
news

Lucas Havrisik embraces weather and opportunity in Los Angeles

Riverside native and new Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik gets his first chance on a 53-man roster after being signed by Los Angeles off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 8 at Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Cowboys on Sunday, October 29, 2023. 
news

Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

The Los Angeles Rams have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 regular season road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Dallas to take on Cowboys in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Rams desaprovechan nueva oportunidad - y otro juegazo de Puka Nacua - en dolorosa caída ante Pittsburgh; McVay señala mala ejecución | Resumen del partido

Tres patadas falladas por Brett Maher y un pase interceptado a Matthew Stafford inclinan la balanza en contra de Los Ángeles, que queda con marca de 3-4. 
Advertising