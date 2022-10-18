Rams WR Ben Skowronek reflects on his first career touchdown | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 91

"Next time maybe I'll think of something on Saturday night before the game," the second-year wide receiver added.

The best touchdown celebrations in Los Angeles, at least so long as Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, belong to tight end Tyler Higbee. While he's yet to register a score in 2022, his repertoire is deep and proven. And so it meant a lot to Skowronek that someone he looks up to as a mentor was more concerned with the play than the pose – or lack thereof – that followed.

"I was talking to Higbee this morning about it," the 25-year old said. "(He told me), 'That was the most excited I've ever been for a touchdown.' Higbee's been kind of taking me under his wing the past two years."

"That play right there was such a good demonstration… of seeing the guys so happy for their teammates," Sean McVay told us Monday on the Coach McVay Show. "They were fired up for him and that's what you love."