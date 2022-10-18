Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams WR Ben Skowronek reflects on his first career touchdown | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 91

Oct 18, 2022 at 02:35 PM

The celebration may have been lacking. However, the sincerity was not.

Following his first professional touchdown, a go-ahead rushing score deep in the third quarter to lift the Rams to victory over the Carolina Panthers, Ben Skowronek's only regret was a lack of foresight.

"I didn't have anything planned," Skowronek said of his end zone uncertainty. "The celebration was not good."

Fortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, the execution was perfect. Allen Robinson II blocked two Panthers on the perimeter as Skowronek found open field on a 17-yard dash, with a top speed of 19.45 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats.

"Next time maybe I'll think of something on Saturday night before the game," the second-year wide receiver added.

The best touchdown celebrations in Los Angeles, at least so long as Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, belong to tight end Tyler Higbee. While he's yet to register a score in 2022, his repertoire is deep and proven. And so it meant a lot to Skowronek that someone he looks up to as a mentor was more concerned with the play than the pose – or lack thereof – that followed.

"I was talking to Higbee this morning about it," the 25-year old said. "(He told me), 'That was the most excited I've ever been for a touchdown.' Higbee's been kind of taking me under his wing the past two years."

"That play right there was such a good demonstration… of seeing the guys so happy for their teammates," Sean McVay told us Monday on the Coach McVay Show. "They were fired up for him and that's what you love."

Skowronek is our guest on this week's Rams Revealed. And over the course of the conversation, he documents his progress within the offensive system, analyzes how the return of Van Jefferson could unlock more of the playbook, and previews a critical Week 8 showdown with San Francisco.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their bye week.

news

McVay: Joe Noteboom out for remainder of season after rupturing Achilles vs. Panthers; Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Cobie Durant and Bobby Brown expected back after bye week

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on left tackle Joe Noteboom, center Brian Allen, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive back Cobie Durant and defensive lineman Bobby Brown heading into the bye week.

news

La línea ofensiva de los Rams responde ante otra emergencia y Allen Robinson II por fin brilla en alentador triunfo sobre los Panthers

Los Rams de Los Ángeles se van a su semana de descanso con récord de 3-3 gracias a una defensa que solo admitió tres puntos a los Panthers de Carolina y un ataque ahora sí muy diversificado.

news

Alaric Jackson and Oday Aboushi help stabilize Rams offensive line in win over Panthers

Experiencing more reshuffling up front, the Rams overcame left tackle Joe Noteboom's injury and found a rhythm in the second half with Alaric Jackson stepping up there and Oday Aboushi at right guard.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson II and Nick Scott react to Rams' 24-10 win over Panthers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Nick Scott's postgame press conferences following their 24-10 victory over the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams get back into win column before bye week with 24-10 victory over Panthers

Allen Robinson II, Ben Skowronek and Darrell Henderson Jr. all find the endzone as Rams move to 3-3 on the season.

news

Matthew Stafford passes John Elway to move into 11th all-time in regular season passing yards

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford now ranks 11th all-time in regular season passing yards in NFL History.

news

Cam Akers, John Wolford and Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Panthers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Panthers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 6 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Carolina parece un rival a modo para que los Rams regresen a la senda de la victoria; Cam Akers no jugará

Protección al quarterback y forzar algunos balones perdidos de la oposición son algunas claves para Los Ángeles en un partido donde ganar es obligación.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Panthers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising