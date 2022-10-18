Rams WR Ben Skowronek reflects on his first career touchdown | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 91

The celebration may have been lacking. However, the sincerity was not.
Following his first professional touchdown, a go-ahead rushing score deep in the third quarter to lift the Rams to victory over the Carolina Panthers, Ben Skowronek's only regret was a lack of foresight.
"I didn't have anything planned," Skowronek said of his end zone uncertainty. "The celebration was not good."
Fortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, the execution was perfect. Allen Robinson II blocked two Panthers on the perimeter as Skowronek found open field on a 17-yard dash, with a top speed of 19.45 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats.
"Next time maybe I'll think of something on Saturday night before the game," the second-year wide receiver added.
The best touchdown celebrations in Los Angeles, at least so long as Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, belong to tight end Tyler Higbee. While he's yet to register a score in 2022, his repertoire is deep and proven. And so it meant a lot to Skowronek that someone he looks up to as a mentor was more concerned with the play than the pose – or lack thereof – that followed.
"I was talking to Higbee this morning about it," the 25-year old said. "(He told me), 'That was the most excited I've ever been for a touchdown.' Higbee's been kind of taking me under his wing the past two years."
"That play right there was such a good demonstration… of seeing the guys so happy for their teammates," Sean McVay told us Monday on the Coach McVay Show. "They were fired up for him and that's what you love."
Skowronek is our guest on this week's Rams Revealed. And over the course of the conversation, he documents his progress within the offensive system, analyzes how the return of Van Jefferson could unlock more of the playbook, and previews a critical Week 8 showdown with San Francisco.