Rams OLB Daniel Hardy inching closer to making his NFL debut | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 89

The 23-year-old's journey to the NFL was a circuitous one. An accomplished prep basketball player in the Portland area, he was "recruited" by his Valley Catholic football coach to compete as a senior. Having satisfied the academic priorities his parents established, they signed off on Hardy taking on a second sport. He immediately impressed as a two-way contributor at receiver and linebacker.

Still a relative unknown in the recruiting space, Hardy spent a season at the College of the Siskiyous in Northern California before being discovered by the staff at Montana State. In his final year as a Bobcat, he transformed his body, poured himself into the playbook, and transitioned from an inside linebacker to an edge rusher. The results were overwhelming. Hardy blossomed into an FCS All-American and a First Team All-Big Sky pick.