Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams LB Christian Rozeboom on how Raheem Morris' leadership has helped shape this defense | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 115

Jan 02, 2024 at 04:20 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

With a new year inevitably come coaching vacancies and new opportunities around the National Football League.

The Los Angeles Rams have been fertile ground for harvesting coaching prospects. Sean McVay's tree now branches throughout the league and has matured to such an extent that, regrettably, it's already seen its first firing.

In addition to the Chargers, Raiders, and Panthers openings, several organizations figure to part ways with head coaches in the coming days. And the interviewing cycle will kick into gear shortly thereafter.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was a finalist in Indianapolis last winter, and should be on several short lists again in 2024.

His first head coaching post came in Tampa Bay (2009-2011), and he also served as the interim head coach for Atlanta (2020) before reuniting with McVay in L.A.

2022-Raheem-Morris-Headshot

Raheem Morris

Defensive Coordinator

  • College: Hofstra

Now, a Super Bowl champion with the Rams, the 47-year-old has elevated a defensive roster that was a pincushion for NFL pundits through the summer months.

Ahkello Witherspoon has thrived, enjoying a career year at cornerback. Safety Jordan Fuller is coming off back-to-back games with interceptions. Second-year pro Quentin Lake has stepped into the Jalen Ramsey void at the star position admirably.

Middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV just broke the franchise record for tackles. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner has matched Aaron Donald's franchise record for sacks by a rookie – with fellow first-year pro Byron Young in hot pursuit. Turner should be a leading candidate for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year (just ask Aaron Donald).

If those are the headliners, equally important are the undrafted players who've developed into essential contributors under Morris' scheme and tutelage (as well as his outstanding position coaches).

Michael Hoecht has learned to play outside linebacker on the fly at the NFL level, for instance.

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams has been there every time his number is called.

And this week's guest on Rams Revealed has quietly put together a fantastic season at off-ball linebacker.

22_Rozeboom_Christian001

Christian Rozeboom

#56 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

"We all love Rah," Christian Rozeboom said of his defensive coordinator on Monday. "Obviously, we hope he gets every (head coaching) opportunity that he deserves, but I hope he's my coach forever.

"He knows the game inside and out. He'll put us in spots every week to have success."

Admittedly, Rozeboom and the Rams didn't put their best foot forward in New York. But they handled sudden change especially well, conceding only six points off three offensive turnovers, and they escaped with a Week 17 victory over the Giants that ultimately was enough to punch a playoff ticket.

"(Morris) is also that coach that'll come alongside you when you're maybe not doing as well," the 26-year-old Iowa native said of his defensive coordinator. "He's really going to build you up and he develops that relationship on the side that you really know it's coming from a place of love. And he wants you to succeed just as much as anything."

Individually, Rozeboom has emerged as a stalwart in the middle of Morris' defense.

From Weeks 7 to 16, he graded out as a Top 25 linebacker according to Pro Football Focus, and ranked seventh in that site's coverage metric (minimum of 250 snaps).

Now, he and the Rams head to Santa Clara to take on the rival 49ers. With a victory this Sunday, they can finish at 10-7 and secure the six-seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Before the regular season finale, join us for Rams Revealed on YouTube as well as your preferred podcast platform.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 regular season road game against the 49ers. 
news

First Look: Rams close out regular season with road game against 49ers in Week 18

An early preview of Sunday's Week 18 regular season game between the Rams and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. 
news

NFC playoff picture: No. 6 seed or No. 7 seed in play for Rams in Week 18, plus which games will impact Wild Card round opponent

Here's what the playoff seeding scenarios are for the Los Angeles Rams heading into their Week 18 regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained hyperextended knee but expected to be 'good to go' for Week 18 at 49ers, plus updates on Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Desjuan Johnson and Alex Ward

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on nose tackle Bobby Brown III, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson tight end Tyler Higbee, defensive back Jordan Fuller, defensive end Desjuan Johnson and long snapper Alex Ward coming out of Sunday's Week 17 game against the Giants. 
news

Rams waive Lucas Havrisik; McVay says team will bring back Brett Maher

The Rams have waived kicker Lucas Havrisik and will bring back Brett Maher to handle that role. 
news

"Dureza física y mental": los implacables Rams ganan cardíaco juego y avanzan a los playoffs cuando ya volaban de regreso | Resumen del partido

La victoria sobre los Giants se combina con la derrota de Seattle ante Pittsburgh para que Los Ángeles, que a media temporada estaban con récord de 3-6, obtengan su boleto
news

Rams at 49ers Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The kickoff for the Rams' Week 18 road game against the 49ers on FOX has been announced. 
news

Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Giants and Seahawks loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are playoff bound after defeating the Giants and getting some help from the Steelers in Week 17.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 26-25 Week 17 road win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 26-25 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

Giants kicker Mason Crosby misses 54-yard field goal attempt with 34 seconds left, giving Rams the road victory. 
news

Alaric Jackson and Ochaun Mathis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Giants

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
Advertising