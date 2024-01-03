Rams LB Christian Rozeboom on how Raheem Morris' leadership has helped shape this defense | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 115

"(Morris) is also that coach that'll come alongside you when you're maybe not doing as well," the 26-year-old Iowa native said of his defensive coordinator. "He's really going to build you up and he develops that relationship on the side that you really know it's coming from a place of love. And he wants you to succeed just as much as anything."

Individually, Rozeboom has emerged as a stalwart in the middle of Morris' defense.

From Weeks 7 to 16, he graded out as a Top 25 linebacker according to Pro Football Focus, and ranked seventh in that site's coverage metric (minimum of 250 snaps).

Now, he and the Rams head to Santa Clara to take on the rival 49ers. With a victory this Sunday, they can finish at 10-7 and secure the six-seed in the NFC Playoffs.