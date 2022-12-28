Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

then did it again from the same distance on Christmas Day at SoFi. He has now made seven field goal tries of 50-plus yards in 2022, setting a new single-season career high.

"When it's cold like that, the ball's frozen, it doesn't compress," Gay said of his bomb in Green Bay. "It's kind of like slapping a rock.

"Honestly your foot kind of goes a little numb… I think it was the first time ever, the day after the game, my foot kind of felt a little sore."

Gay was our guest on this week's Rams Revealed, where we enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation. From his breakdown of the World Cup Final to how his Utah Utes will perform in next week's Rose Bowl against Penn State. Gay gives us an insightful glimpse into the life of one of the NFL's top kickers.