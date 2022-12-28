Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Dec 27, 2022 at 07:35 PM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

2021 was a career season. Calendar year 2022 brought a Super Bowl ring and new personal bests. 2023 is on track to be a very happy New Year for Rams placekicker Matt Gay – with a pretty good opportunity to cash in.

For the first time since he came into the league as a fifth-round selection of Tampa Bay in 2019, Gay is about to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

"Still getting better, still improving," Gay said Monday at the Rams team facility in Thousand Oaks. "Buy yeah, I feel like I belong (in the NFL)."

After being released by the Bucs before his second season, Gay signed on to the Indianapolis practice squad. The now-28-year old was called to Los Angeles to help solve some kicking woes in Week 11 of 2020.

"Since we've gotten Matt Gay here, he's really stabilized that position," head coach Sean McVay said about his Pro Bowl specialist, who converted a career-long 58-yard field goal in New Orleans earlier this season.

More recently, in a seven-day span last week, Gay blasted a 55-yard field goal in freezing conditions at Lambeau Field,

then did it again from the same distance on Christmas Day at SoFi. He has now made seven field goal tries of 50-plus yards in 2022, setting a new single-season career high.

"When it's cold like that, the ball's frozen, it doesn't compress," Gay said of his bomb in Green Bay. "It's kind of like slapping a rock.

"Honestly your foot kind of goes a little numb… I think it was the first time ever, the day after the game, my foot kind of felt a little sore."

Gay was our guest on this week's Rams Revealed, where we enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation. From his breakdown of the World Cup Final to how his Utah Utes will perform in next week's Rose Bowl against Penn State. Gay gives us an insightful glimpse into the life of one of the NFL's top kickers.

Every episode of this season can be found on the Rams YouTube page or your favorite podcast platform. Gay and the Rams will be back at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to face the Chargers.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 road game against the Chargers.

news

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Larrell Murchison coming out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Broncos.

news

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

As teammates with the Seahawks for a decade, Bobby Wagner never got the chance to hit or sack Russell Wilson. That changed Sunday when Wagner faced Wilson as an opponent for the first time.

news

Los Rams destruyen a los Broncos 51-14 y festejan el Día de Navidad con su mejor juego de la temporada

Cam Akers y Tyler Higbee se combinan para anotar cinco touchdowns y la defensa de L.A. brilla en una tarde de 4 pases interceptados y seis capturas de QB.

news

Big day by Rams defense vs. Broncos highlighted by Cobie Durant's two interceptions, including first pick-six of NFL career

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant turned in his best performance of the season as Los Angeles forced four Denver Broncos turnovers.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner and Cobie Durant react to 51-14 Week 16 win over Broncos

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, tight end Tyler Higbee, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Cobie Durant's postgame press conferences following the team's 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams blow out Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day

Big games from running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee and timely takeaways by the defense help the Rams crush the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Week 16.

news

Rams-Chargers in Week 17 flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams' Week 17 road game against the Chargers will no longer be a Sunday Night Football game.

news

Marquise Copeland, John Wolford and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Broncos

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Broncos

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.

