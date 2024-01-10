Rams OL Rob Havenstein on a Wild Card showdown with the Lions and what makes this year's O-line a special group | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 116

In 2023, rookie Steve Avila played every game at left guard and Coleman Shelton at center. And since he took over the right guard job in Week 4, former Pittsburgh Steeler Kevin Dotson hasn't missed a day either. In total, only six Rams have made starts along the offensive line.

Under new leadership, with position coach Ryan Wendell at the front of the room, the Rams have received key contributions from assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer, offensive assistant Nick Jones, and Hall of Famer Mike Munchak acting as a consultant and sounding board.

As a team captain, and as the senior statesman and spokesman of the offensive line, it was a privilege to have Havenstein on Rams Revealed this week to reflect on the 10-win regular season and set the stage for Wild Card Weekend in Detroit.

After all, the Havenstein family has deep ties to the state of Michigan. And the 31-year-old is the only active player who has been in a Super Bowl huddle with Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

His thoughts on the quarterback dynamic, the Lions ferocious defense, and the deafening conditions they expect at Ford Field are all worth a listen.

But since they individually and collectively overachieved to such an extent, I wanted to hear Havenstein shout out each one of his running mates. And transcribed here is an abridged version of some of those comments.

Kevin Dotson (PFF #2 OG): "He is a tried and true guard. Big, barrel-chested strong dude. Plays angry. Plays mean. Just getting to know him, he is one funny dude. May not seem like it, but he is a funny guy. He's a great addition to the room."

Coleman Shelton (PFF #17 C): "Coleman's a grinder. No one wanted to give Coleman a chance. Coleman just kept playing well and kept doing the right things and getting better and better and better until it basically came to the point of like, okay we can't not give him an opportunity because this guy works. The way he takes control of the offense, the way he cares about getting us in and out of the right plays and working with Matthew."

Steve Avila (PFF #34 OG): "Sky's the limit with Steve. The way he's gone out and played, the way he's fixed things through his practice, and then the way he's grown as a professional – especially in the meeting room."

Alaric Jackson (PFF #43 OT): "Stoic… Straight-faced, boom. Nothing shakes him, nothing rattles him… He's been a rock over there at left tackle."