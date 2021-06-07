Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Nick Scott talks wedding plans and defensive roles on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 65

Jun 07, 2021 at 01:08 PM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

The Rams conclude the off-season program this week with three on-field workouts, including our Open Practice at SoFi Stadium Thursday – the first time the players and coaches will be in front of fans in Inglewood.

From there, the team goes dark for more than a month; the next time we'll see them will be when Training Camp opens in Irvine in late July.

In our most recent Rams Revealed, we examine the safety depth chart with guest, ﻿Nick Scott﻿, who was drafted late in 2019 as one of the best special teams prospects in his class.

The Rams first pick that spring was fellow safety Taylor Rapp.

Then in 2020, Los Angeles selected Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller, both of whom made great first impressions as rookies.

All that, with the anticipation that John Johnson might play his way into a nice contract with another team, and that's exactly what happened this offseason.

Scott gives us his perspective on the challenge of replacing Johnson, a fan-favorite, as well as retooling the kicking game. As a core special teams performer, he's intent on returning the third phase to elite form in 2021.

The Penn State product also discusses which defenders might rival him for the title of "hardest-hitting Ram."

But most importantly, Scott takes us inside his final wedding preparations as he and his fiancé plan to take their vows later this month.

Which teammate would he trust to make a toast at the reception?

Find out on this episode of Rams Revealed.

