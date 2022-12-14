Rams WR Tutu Atwell discusses his speed, first NFL touchdown & Cooper Kupp's mentorship | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 97

But this week on Rams Revealed, the second-year pro told us that's not even close to his ceiling.

"Actually, when I was in Louisville, my top was 24 (miles per hour)," Atwell said of his college days.

So that led us into a conversation about formulating an all-Los Angeles Rams 4x100 relay team, and who Atwell would want on the track with him to win a league-wide race. The Miami native, fresh off a mini-bye week trip home, didn't even take the anchor leg for himself!

"Van (Jefferson) will start off. Jalen (Ramsey) second leg," he quickly decided.

Then, after proposing the Rams hold tryouts for the right to run third, Atwell plugged himself in to run third, build a big lead, and set Robert Rochell up to hold down the anchor role.

"I'm gonna put Scoota on the fourth leg… He's just gonna bring it home."

A bright spot within a challenging season for the Rams, and the offense in particular, Atwell's emergence brings optimism for what's to come – perhaps as soon as this weekend at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football, but also in 2023.

Whereas Atwell was too overwhelmed to execute a celebration in New Orleans following his first NFL touchdown, he promised us there's something TikTok worthy in store the next time he hits paydirt.