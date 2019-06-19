Rams rookies, front office staff complete annual community improvement project in East Los Angeles

"When you get a chance to interact with the people that are so closely affected by the positive changes that are going to result from today's work by a bunch of people in our organization, that's what's special," McVay told therams.com. "And to be here at Belvedere Elementary School and meeting some of the people — you just can feel how passionate they are about creating a standard for these kids, and providing a learning opportunity, and playgrounds and different things that will just enhance their experience here, and, hopefully, lead to a lot of positive things for them."

As for those rookies, both cornerback David Long Jr. and defensive lineman Greg Gaines are Southern California natives — making the event that much more special.

"Los Angeles is really diverse and they do a really good job reaching out to all the different platforms and diverse parts of the community, so I think the organization does a really good job," Long said. "We've done a lot of stuff even since I've been here in the last five, six weeks. So I think that's really big, and something that's really a part of the culture here with the Rams."