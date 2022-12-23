Rams rookies kickoff 6th annual Community Blitz with Holiday Shopping Spree for local youth served by The Salvation Army

To kick off the Rams sixth annual Community Blitz days of service, the team partnered with Nickelodeon, to host a shopping spree at Walmart for more than 100 children (ages 5-14) served by The Salvation Army. The Rams rookie class, Rams Cheerleaders and front office staff paired with a child and to take them shopping to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts, courtesy of the Rams.

Cornerback TJ Carter paired up with 5-year-old Dylan and instantly connected. Once they met, they created a Christmas list and immediately set out to shop. Dylan picked out a bunch of toys including a Black Panther mask, Jurassic Park dinosaurs, sunglasses and a Spiderman bike.

"Today meant a lot to me. We came out today and blessed a lot of kids," said Carter. "I made a list for Dylan and was able to get him everything that he wanted. Every time I get to come out and be around kids, I love it because I am missing time with my own back at home. It just felt great to be a blessing to these kids and put smiles on their faces."

Inside linebacker Jake Hummel shopped with 10-year-old Anthony whose main priority during shopping was to get household products for his family, other than toys for himself. On his Christmas list he wrote that he needed clothes, shampoo, body wash, and lastly toys. He was overwhelmed with joy to shop with Jake for the holidays.