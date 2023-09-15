Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

Sep 15, 2023 at 02:41 PM
The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT in an NFC West divisional showdown. Due to the high demand for seats, the Rams have released standing room only tickets for $133.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all entries will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. For fans arriving before gates, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT until kickoff.

Sunday's regular season home opener will feature:

  • A limited-edition rally towel given away to the first 50,000 fans in attendance to honor Born X Raised co-founder Chris "Spanto" Printup.
  • Brody Jenner will be doing a DJ set in American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Johnnie Walker will be sampling the new Striding Ram cocktail and giving out Johnnie Walker swag in Lower American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. through kickoff.
  • In Upper American Airlines Plaza, fans can visit the Bud Light Backyard for early entry beer specials, including $5 Bud Light.
  • Rounding out pregame will be the opportunity to see every morning game live on the Infinity Screen.
  • Multi Grammy-nominated DJ Kaskade will perform at halftime.
  • During the game, Rams legend and 2022 Hall of Fame Finalist, Torry Holt will be recognized on field as the Legend of the Game.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

  1. Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.
  2. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.
  3. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
  4. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
  5. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
  6. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.
  7. Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

