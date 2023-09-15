Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT in an NFC West divisional showdown. Due to the high demand for seats, the Rams have released standing room only tickets for $133.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all entries will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. For fans arriving before gates, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT until kickoff.