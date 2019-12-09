Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett inactive for Rams-Seahawks on SNF

LOS ANGELES – Rams T Rob Havenstein (knee), who entered tonight's game against the Seahawks as doubtful, is officially inactive. TE Gerald Everett (knee) is also inactive, though he was ruled out in the final injury report leading into the contest.

For the Seahawks, starting DE Jadeveon Clowney (core) is active, while another starting DE, Ziggy Ansah (neck) is inactive. Both were questionable to play heading into the game.

Starting LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), TE Luke Willson (hamstring) and FB Nick Bellore (quadriceps) are all inactive for Seattle after entering the game as doubtful.