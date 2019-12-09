Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett inactive for Rams-Seahawks on SNF

Dec 08, 2019 at 04:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – Rams T Rob Havenstein (knee), who entered tonight's game against the Seahawks as doubtful, is officially inactive. TE Gerald Everett (knee) is also inactive, though he was ruled out in the final injury report leading into the contest.

For the Seahawks, starting DE Jadeveon Clowney (core) is active, while another starting DE, Ziggy Ansah (neck) is inactive. Both were questionable to play heading into the game.

Starting LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), TE Luke Willson (hamstring) and FB Nick Bellore (quadriceps) are all inactive for Seattle after entering the game as doubtful.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Dont'e Deayon

DB David Long Jr.

S Jake Gervase

LB Natrez Patrick

OL Jamil Demby

T Rob Havenstein

TE Gerald Everett

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Luke Willson

FB Nick Bellore

WR John Ursua

DE Ziggy Ansah

G Phil Haynes

CB Neiko Thorpe

LB Mychal Kendricks

