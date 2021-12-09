Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), Pepsi and St. Joseph Center host holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients

Dec 09, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Tatum Texada

As part of the Rams' fourth annual Community Blitz Day of Service, the team hosted a holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients in partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), and Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Rams defensive tackle ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and volunteers distributed bags filled with fixings for a holiday feast such as stuffing, gravy, mashed and sweet potatoes, pears, green beans and a $50 grocery gift card to purchase a ham or turkey.

"We're just so appreciative of all the generosity," said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center. "St. Joseph Center has been serving low-income and homeless individuals for 45 years. We wouldn't be able to do what we need to do to meet the needs of our participants without partners like the Rams, so, today is really important to have an amazing impact. A lot of families are struggling since COVID hit and we're just so appreciative of the generosity of the Rams, their partners and Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's here as well, to make sure that there's joy and families get what they need for the holidays." 

Tuesday's initiative was the fourth food distribution the Rams, AVP and Pepsi have held this season to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California. The series of efforts benefitted three Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

"This being the last event is amazing, you know, the end of the year, New Year's, Christmas… December is all about giving back," said Joseph-Day. "What we're doing here is amazing. It's been an amazing experience." 

In July, Joseph-Day launched his Bashing Hunger program, a charitable initiative focusing on combating food insecurity. Joseph-Day partnered with St. Joseph’s Center in Venice, to feed 150 Angelenos battling housing insecurity to kick off the program.

 "It has honestly come full circle," Joseph-Day explained. "I love St. Joseph Center and what they're doing. It means the world. I truly believe that no one should go without a meal and that's even magnified during the holidays." 

Last year, the Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to deliver holiday meals and gift cards to Angelenos in need of support during the Rams' 2020 Community Blitz Day of Service.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

PHOTOS: Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day partners with Albertsons Vons Pavilions, Pepsi and St. Joseph's Center for holiday barbecue

In partnership with Pepsi, Albertons Vons Pavilions & St. Joseph Center, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a festive holiday barbecue for 250 low-income St. Joseph Center families. Attendees enjoyed a plate of local BBQ and received goodie bags stuffed with ingredients needed for a holiday feast. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and volunteers assisted with meal preparation, serving duties and grocery distribution.

E_211207_TacklingHunger_32
1 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_96
2 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_14
3 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_50
4 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_01
5 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_04
6 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_17
7 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_73
8 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_85
9 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_65
10 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_31
11 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_92
12 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_88
13 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_26
14 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_110
15 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_100
16 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_15
17 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_19
18 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_59
19 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_08
20 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_90
21 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_54
22 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_12
23 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_34
24 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_77
25 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_98
26 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_25
27 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_40
28 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_44
29 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_106
30 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_41
31 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_81
32 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_63
33 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_102
34 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_104
35 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_52
36 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_105
37 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_109
38 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_27
39 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_22
40 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_69
41 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_60
42 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_37
43 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_82
44 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_43
45 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_80
46 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_47
47 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_09
48 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_84
49 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_33
50 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_107
51 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_71
52 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_48
53 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_02
54 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_108
55 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_35
56 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_53
57 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
E_211207_TacklingHunger_58
58 / 58
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.
news

More than 3,600 Angelenos receive food assistance at SoFi Stadium for drive thru food distribution, courtesy of Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino

As part of the team's Fourth Annual Community Blitz Day of Service on December 7, the Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide holiday meals to families in need.
news

Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LVI
news

Nick Scott, Troy Reeder and Sony Michel share the meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams safety Nick Scott, linebacker Troy Reeder and running back Sony Michel share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

Rams join Inglewood and Pepsi for Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Hollywood Park

Days leading up to thanksgiving, the Rams supported The City of Inglewood's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway presented by Pepsi at Hollywood Park.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi partner with Food Share Ventura County to host Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 5 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Weeks 13 and 14. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to View Cleats and Causes
news

Rams encourage students to nurture positive mindsets during second virtual mental health session

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to host the second mental wellness session for more than 500 LA region students (grades 6 – 9).
news

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams team up with Top Chef Steve Samson to raise nearly $250,000 to tackle hunger in Los Angeles County

In its sixth year, the Taste of the Rams virtual event brought together 500 hunger-relief advocates and raised nearly $250,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
news

NFL Green teaming up with local schools and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Super Bowl project to help children

Local K-12 schools are invited to participate in a Super Bowl project that puts books, sports equipment, and school supplies into the hands of students in underserved communities.
news

Rams partner with CLUBWAKA to host kickball tournament for combat veterans at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium's field had a new look last Thursday, featuring three bases and a home plate for an adult kickball tournament hosted by the Rams in partnership with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) and CLUBWAKA (World Adult Kickball Association).
Advertising