Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), Pepsi and St. Joseph Center host holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients

As part of the Rams' fourth annual Community Blitz Day of Service, the team hosted a holiday grocery distribution for St. Joseph Center clients in partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP), and Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Rams defensive tackle ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and volunteers distributed bags filled with fixings for a holiday feast such as stuffing, gravy, mashed and sweet potatoes, pears, green beans and a $50 grocery gift card to purchase a ham or turkey.

"We're just so appreciative of all the generosity," said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center. "St. Joseph Center has been serving low-income and homeless individuals for 45 years. We wouldn't be able to do what we need to do to meet the needs of our participants without partners like the Rams, so, today is really important to have an amazing impact. A lot of families are struggling since COVID hit and we're just so appreciative of the generosity of the Rams, their partners and Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's here as well, to make sure that there's joy and families get what they need for the holidays."

Tuesday's initiative was the fourth food distribution the Rams, AVP and Pepsi have held this season to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California. The series of efforts benefitted three Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

"This being the last event is amazing, you know, the end of the year, New Year's, Christmas… December is all about giving back," said Joseph-Day. "What we're doing here is amazing. It's been an amazing experience."

In July, Joseph-Day launched his Bashing Hunger program, a charitable initiative focusing on combating food insecurity. Joseph-Day partnered with St. Joseph’s Center in Venice, to feed 150 Angelenos battling housing insecurity to kick off the program.

"It has honestly come full circle," Joseph-Day explained. "I love St. Joseph Center and what they're doing. It means the world. I truly believe that no one should go without a meal and that's even magnified during the holidays."

Last year, the Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to deliver holiday meals and gift cards to Angelenos in need of support during the Rams' 2020 Community Blitz Day of Service.