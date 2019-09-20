Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams secondary prepared for Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry 

Sep 19, 2019 at 08:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Considering they were the first receiving duo in LSU history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a single season – and what they've accomplished since – Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry form one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the NFL.

Reunited for the first time since their college days, both pose the same threat in Cleveland and present challenges to opposing secondaries – challenges Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is keenly aware of.

"Both of those receivers, with the quarterback that can get them the ball, it's going to be problems for you," Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. "We got to realize that and play our techniques really well."

Both players entered the league in 2014, and despite diverging paths to the Browns, managed to quickly establish themselves as among the NFL's most skillful at their position.

Landry's 481 receptions from 2014-18 are the most all-time by an NFL player through their first five seasons. He's caught at least two passes in 79 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind Antonio Brown's 115.

Beckham, meanwhile, is fourth in the league with an average of 6.6 receptions per game and third with 92.8 perceiving yards per game along with 44 receiving touchdowns. He's surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons, missing in 2017 due to an ankle injury that limited him to four games.

Just last Monday night against the Jets, Beckham took a pass from QB Baker Mayfield in stride 89 yards for the touchdown. Beckham was lined up in the slot on that play, which means it is possible Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman could match up with him. Landry could also see time in that spot as well.

"You've got to understand that these guys are great players, and they're going to make great catches," Robey-Coleman said. "They're going to do something irregular things that we don't traditionally see in a regular receiver. So knowing that, it helps us be on top of the details a little bit more and fight for four quarters, because those type of guys, it only takes one play for them to go off."

"On top of that, don't try to let them get into an early rhythm. Keep them off rhythm."

Rams CB Aqib Talib was also asked about the play and how that would impact a cornerback defending a receiver.

"You can't change nothing," Talib said. "Just execute, man. Good technique, and executing."

Safety Eric Weddle is the Rams' primary defensive signal-caller and communicator and recognizes it is his job to be paying close attention to where Beckham and Landry are at all times. He also has first-hand experience with Beckham's game-breaking abilities.

Beckham had just two catches for 11 yards and fumbled on the Giants' first offensive play when they were facing Weddle and the Ravens in October 2016, only to finish with eight catches for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Between him and Landry, Weddle – like Phillips – is well aware of the challenges they present and the importance of mini-zing their impact on a game.

"We're not going to overcook anything, but we understand those are amazing players," Weddle said. "We want to try to limit them as best as we can."

