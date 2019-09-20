Rams secondary prepared for Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry 

Both players entered the league in 2014, and despite diverging paths to the Browns, managed to quickly establish themselves as among the NFL's most skillful at their position.

Landry's 481 receptions from 2014-18 are the most all-time by an NFL player through their first five seasons. He's caught at least two passes in 79 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind Antonio Brown's 115.

Beckham, meanwhile, is fourth in the league with an average of 6.6 receptions per game and third with 92.8 perceiving yards per game along with 44 receiving touchdowns. He's surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons, missing in 2017 due to an ankle injury that limited him to four games.

Just last Monday night against the Jets, Beckham took a pass from QB Baker Mayfield in stride 89 yards for the touchdown. Beckham was lined up in the slot on that play, which means it is possible Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman could match up with him. Landry could also see time in that spot as well.

"You've got to understand that these guys are great players, and they're going to make great catches," Robey-Coleman said. "They're going to do something irregular things that we don't traditionally see in a regular receiver. So knowing that, it helps us be on top of the details a little bit more and fight for four quarters, because those type of guys, it only takes one play for them to go off."

"On top of that, don't try to let them get into an early rhythm. Keep them off rhythm."

Rams CB Aqib Talib was also asked about the play and how that would impact a cornerback defending a receiver.