Monday, Jul 27, 2020 03:51 PM

Rams sign all nine 2020 draft picks

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

PHOTOS: Rams rookies sign contracts

All nine of the Los Angeles Rams 2020 rookie class have officially signed their contracts! Tap through to view the photos.

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed their nine-member 2020 rookie draft class.

Now under contract, running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Van Jefferson, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, safety Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, safety Jordan Fuller, linebacker Clay Johnston, kicker Sam Sloman and offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum joined the quarterbacks and reported for COVID-19 testing only today.

Akers, 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, was chosen 52nd overall by the Rams in this year's draft after posting 586 carries for 2,874 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, plus 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven scores in three seasons at Florida State. He is only the third player in FSU history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons (Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook).

Jefferson, 6-1, 200, was selected 57th overall by the Rams after tallying a combined 175 receptions for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns across three seasons at Ole Miss and two as a grad transfer at Florida. He is the son of Shawn Jefferson, who was an NFL wide receiver for 13 seasons and currently coaches the same position for the New York Jets, in addition to serving as assistant head coach - offense.

Lewis, 6-5, 262, was picked 84th overall after making 58 total tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery in three seasons at Alabama. SEC coaches named him second-team all-conference following the 2019 season.

Burgess, 5-11, 202, was chosen 104th overall by the Rams after making 116 total tackles (nine for loss), one interception, 10 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal in four seasons at Utah. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection following the 2019 season.

Hopkins, 6-4, 245, was scooped up with the 136th overall pick after producing 130 receptions for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons at Purdue. A team co-captain as a redshirt senior last fall, he named First-Team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media following the 2019 season.

Fuller, 6-2, 203, was selected 199th overall after making 224 total tackles (5.5 for loss), five interceptions and three fumble recoveries in four seasons at Ohio State. A two-time team captain (2018, 2019), he was named First-Team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media following the 2019 season.

Johnston, 6-1, 227, was chosen 234th overall after making 237 total tackles (26.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble in four seasons at Baylor. He was named Second-Team All-Big 12 by league coaches and media following the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Sloman, 5-8, 205, was picked 248th overall by the Rams after 49 of 62 field goal attempts in four seasons at Miami (Ohio). He improved his made field goal percentage in each of those four years, and that development culminated with Second-Team All America honors from The Athletic and a Second-Team All-MAC selection.

Anchrum, 6-2, 314, rounded out the class as the 250th overall pick after logging 2,516 career snaps and 37 starts in 55 games across four seasons at Clemson. Developing from spot starter in his first two seasons to the Tigers' full-time starting right tackle over his final two, he helped them appear in the previous two college football playoff national championships, highlighted by their 2019 victory over Alabama.

