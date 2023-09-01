Rams sign DB Duke Shelley to active roster

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – There's a new addition to the Rams' secondary.
Los Angeles on Friday signed defensive back Duke Shelley to its active roster.
Shelley, 26, joins the Rams after spending this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to his time with Las Vegas, he played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, posting 31 total tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception while starting in five of the 11 games he played.
The Kansas State product originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2019. In three seasons in Chicago, he registered 53 total tackles and four passes defensed across 30 games (six starts).