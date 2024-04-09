 Skip to main content
Rams sign DB Tre'Davious White to 1-year deal

Apr 09, 2024 at 11:30 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have made another addition to the secondary in free agency.

Los Angeles on Tuesday officially signed defensive back Tre'Davious White to a 1-year deal.

Tre'Davious White

The 29-year old White played his first seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, recording 311 total tackles, 68 passes defensed and 18 interceptions across 82 career games (all starts).

He had 12 total tackles, two passes defensed and one interception before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Dolphins which limited his season to just four games (all starts).

A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection, White originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bills. The year he earned his lone First-Team All-Pro selection, 2019, he also led the NFL in interceptions with six.

White is the latest signing to address the defensive backfield by the Rams, who previously signed Darious Williams to a 3-year deal and Kamren Curl to a 2-year deal.

