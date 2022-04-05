Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran punter ﻿Riley Dixon﻿ to a one-year deal.

Dixon, 28, spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants, averaging 45.2 yards per punt across 279 punts. Last season, he finished the regular season tied with the Cowboys' Bryan Anger and the Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez for 11th-most punts inside the 20-yard line with 24.

The Syracuse product originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 (No. 228 overall) and spent his first two seasons there before being traded to the Giants in late April 2018.