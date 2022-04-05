Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

Apr 05, 2022 at 01:03 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran punter ﻿Riley Dixon﻿ to a one-year deal.

Dixon, 28, spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants, averaging 45.2 yards per punt across 279 punts. Last season, he finished the regular season tied with the Cowboys' Bryan Anger and the Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez for 11th-most punts inside the 20-yard line with 24.

The Syracuse product originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 (No. 228 overall) and spent his first two seasons there before being traded to the Giants in late April 2018.

Dixon's rookie season overlapped with current Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis' final season in that same role for the Broncos. That year, Dixon was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team after averaging 45.7 yards per punt across 89 punts and landing 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.

An updated look at the Rams' use of compensatory picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era heading into 2022 NFL Draft

How have the Rams traditionally used compensatory picks during the time general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have worked together?
For Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner worth departure from traditional approach to inside linebacker position

Historically, inside linebacker was not a position the Rams invested heavily in over the last five years. But when a player of Bobby Wagner's caliber becomes available, a change in approach is warranted. 
Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense. 
Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Experts' latest projections for the Rams with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over three weeks away. 
Dates for Rams' 2022 offseason workout program announced

Here's when the Rams' offseason workouts will take place this spring. 
Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him. 
Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract. 
2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

With free agency slowing down a bit, theRams.com looks at the top players available, based on what experts are saying are the Rams' biggest needs.
Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses getting quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract extension done and where things stand on new deals for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
Agencia libre de los Rams en 2022: las contrataciones, los que se han ido y los que podrían llegar

El fichaje del receptor Allen Robinson le da a Matthew Stafford una nueva arma; el notable linebacker Bobby Wagner es candidato para unirse a la defensa de Los Ángeles
Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams aren't done yet in free agency, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. 
