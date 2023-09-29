Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign Tyler Higbee to 2-year contract extension

Sep 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tyler Higbee has been extended again.

The Rams on Friday signed Higbee to a 2-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season.

230929-higbee-extension

This is the second extension Higbee has received from Los Angeles. Just before the 2019 season, he signed a four-year extension that kept him under contract through this season.

A 2016 fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Western Kentucky, Higbee owns the Rams' career records for touchdowns (20), receptions (317 and counting) and receiving yards (3,239 and counting). He has started in 116 of 125 games played with the Rams and played more than 660 regular season snaps in six of his eight seasons, and part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning team that defeated the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

PHOTOS: Rams TE Tyler Higbee through the years

In celebration of Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee's contract extension, take a look through the best photos of his time playing for the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is seen during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is seen during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill
Tight end Tyler Higbee #89 catches a ball during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 11 on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
2 / 116

Tight end Tyler Higbee #89 catches a ball during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 11 on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Tight End (89) Tyler Higbee of The Los Angeles Rams at training Camp Day 11, Thursday, August 10th, 2017 at the University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
3 / 116

Tight End (89) Tyler Higbee of The Los Angeles Rams at training Camp Day 11, Thursday, August 10th, 2017 at the University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Tight end Tyler Higbee #86 and Wide receiver Pharaoh Cooper #10 pose for a photo during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 9 on Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
4 / 116

Tight end Tyler Higbee #86 and Wide receiver Pharaoh Cooper #10 pose for a photo during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 9 on Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
5 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Foxborough, Mass. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches passes before the Rams 6-44 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches passes before the Rams 6-44 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 3-24 loss to the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 game, Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 3-24 loss to the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 game, Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee #89 during the NFL preseason week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
8 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee #89 during the NFL preseason week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
9 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
10 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee enters the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
12 / 116

Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee enters the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams won 26-20. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams won 26-20. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee carries the ball past Seattle Seahawks' Nazair Jones during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
14 / 116

Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee carries the ball past Seattle Seahawks' Nazair Jones during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. In a posting on his Twitter account Sunday, July 1, 2018, Chancellor said scans on his injured neck have shown no improvement and declared it was "time for the next chapter." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
15 / 116

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. In a posting on his Twitter account Sunday, July 1, 2018, Chancellor said scans on his injured neck have shown no improvement and declared it was "time for the next chapter." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on the eleventh day of offseason voluntary training, Phase 2, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on the eleventh day of offseason voluntary training, Phase 2, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 4 of voluntary offseason training, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 4 of voluntary offseason training, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices on Day 1 of OTA's, Phase 3, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices on Day 1 of OTA's, Phase 3, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end #89 Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown reception during the 2018-2019 season, day nine of training camp, at UC Irvine, in Irvine Calif., on August 11th, 2018. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
19 / 116

Tight end #89 Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown reception during the 2018-2019 season, day nine of training camp, at UC Irvine, in Irvine Calif., on August 11th, 2018. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams head to practice during Day 4 of Training Camp, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
20 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams head to practice during Day 4 of Training Camp, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams/Navarro
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on the ninth day of offseason voluntary training, Phase 2, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on the ninth day of offseason voluntary training, Phase 2, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Running back (30) Todd Gurley and tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams speak to Serina Morales and JB Long after practice on Day 12 of Training Camp, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 116

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams speak to Serina Morales and JB Long after practice on Day 12 of Training Camp, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on 9/23/18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
23 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on 9/23/18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the Rams 35-23 victory over the Chargers in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the Rams 35-23 victory over the Chargers in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) visits Magnolia Science Academy 2 as part of the Beyond Differences program in Van Nuys, Calif on October 16th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
25 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) visits Magnolia Science Academy 2 as part of the Beyond Differences program in Van Nuys, Calif on October 16th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices Thursday, October 25, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices Thursday, October 25, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices with Fernando Noriega at the Air Force Academy, November 17, 2018, in Colorado Springs, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices with Fernando Noriega at the Air Force Academy, November 17, 2018, in Colorado Springs, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks and celebrates during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks and celebrates during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight ends (89) Tyler Higbee and (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams walk towards the field down the tunnel before the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 116

Tight ends (89) Tyler Higbee and (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams walk towards the field down the tunnel before the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) attends a Play 60 event for the local area on December 4th, 2018 in Calabasas, Calif (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
30 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) attends a Play 60 event for the local area on December 4th, 2018 in Calabasas, Calif (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses with his cleats during the My Cause, My Cleats 2018 photoshoot, Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses with his cleats during the My Cause, My Cleats 2018 photoshoot, Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
32 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams arrives to the stadium prior to facing the Green Bay Packers as the Rams 29-27 win over the Packers in an NFL Week 08 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
33 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams arrives to the stadium prior to facing the Green Bay Packers as the Rams 29-27 win over the Packers in an NFL Week 08 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Tight ned (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams makes a reception and runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 116

Tight ned (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams makes a reception and runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs in overtime against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs in overtime against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)
36 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight ned (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams holds the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 116

Tight ned (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams holds the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)
39 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams and Saints season game two match at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles Ca., on September 15th, 2019. The Rams defeat the Saints 27-9. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
40 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams and Saints season game two match at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles Ca., on September 15th, 2019. The Rams defeat the Saints 27-9. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer / Rams/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices during Mini Camp, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices during Mini Camp, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp before the Rams 10-6 victory over the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp before the Rams 10-6 victory over the Denver Broncos in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 5 of Phase I of the offseason program workouts, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 5 of Phase I of the offseason program workouts, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a photo with a fan during Training Camp Day 02, Sunday, July 28 2019, in Irvine, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
44 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a photo with a fan during Training Camp Day 02, Sunday, July 28 2019, in Irvine, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
46 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams eats donuts from Trejo's Donuts after practice on Day 10 of OTA's, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
47 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams eats donuts from Trejo's Donuts after practice on Day 10 of OTA's, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
49 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
50 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 37-10 victory over the Falcons in an NFL Week 7 regular season football game, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens during the Rams 45-6 loss in an NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
51 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens during the Rams 45-6 loss in an NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams hosts the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 28-12 in an NFL Week 14 football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
52 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams hosts the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 28-12 in an NFL Week 14 football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams receives a game ball in the locker room after the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
53 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams receives a game ball in the locker room after the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams gets dressed in the locker room before the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
54 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams gets dressed in the locker room before the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams speaks on Fox Sports at Rams Night at the Kings, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
55 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams speaks on Fox Sports at Rams Night at the Kings, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the ice at Rams Night at the Kings, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
56 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the ice at Rams Night at the Kings, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
57 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
58 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams are defeated 44-21 in an NFL Week 15 football game at AT&T Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams arrives to the stadium to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams are defeated 31–34 in an NFL Week 16 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
59 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams arrives to the stadium to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams are defeated 31–34 in an NFL Week 16 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams are defeated 31–34 in an NFL Week 16 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
60 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams are defeated 31–34 in an NFL Week 16 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 31-34 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 16 regular season game, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
61 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 31-34 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 16 regular season game, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
62 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)
63 / 116

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee and Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams arrives before the Rams 20–7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
64 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee and Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams arrives before the Rams 20–7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
ESNY_5423 2
65 / 116
E_TOWL8839
66 / 116
E_TOWL8952
67 / 116
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8295
68 / 116
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
SNY_2600
69 / 116
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
EE_SNY_0516
70 / 116
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_4074
71 / 116
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
E_TOWL7855
72 / 116
E_201220_RamsJets_WN_3210
73 / 116
Will Navarro/LA RAMS
E_LA@SF_10.18.20_Minahen78
74 / 116
E_TOWL2284
75 / 116
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5555
76 / 116
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
77 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
78 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
79 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
80 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
81 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
82 / 116

(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/NFL/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
83 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
84 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_JL2_0310
85 / 116
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5315
86 / 116
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
87 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
88 / 116

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Higbee
89 / 116
Christie Aguilar/ LA Rams
E_02162022_WorldChampsParade_WN_1267
90 / 116
Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
91 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
92 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
93 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season
94 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season
95 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season
96 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
97 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season
98 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
99 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
100 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
101 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_RAMS FOOD SHARE 2022 - 00421
102 / 116
Jonathan Moore/2022 Jonathan Moore
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season
103 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season
104 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season
105 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
106 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season
107 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW13476
108 / 116
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
2023 LA Rams Media Day
109 / 116

2023 LA Rams Media Day

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
110 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
111 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
112 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
113 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
114 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
115 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 2 of the 2023 Season
116 / 116

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 2 of the 2023 Season

Joseph Baura / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ahkello Witherspoon's interception vs. Bengals symbolic of intent to create turnovers Raheem Morris saw from Rams defense

When it came to their approach to trying to generate turnovers, Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's interception served as a positive example for defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to point out to the unit this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris, Mike LaFleur and Aaron Donald preview Week 4 at Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 4 against the Colts. 
news

McVay: 'The hope' is Week 5 return for Cooper Kupp

A Week 5 return off of Injured Reserve for wide receiver Cooper Kupp is still "the hope" for the Rams, according to head coach Sean McVay. 
news

McVay: Taking things 'day at a time' with Alaric Jackson (hamstring)

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on offensive lineman Alaric Jackson coming out of Monday Night Football against the Bengals in Week 3. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts Week 4 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 1.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 4 road game against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

First Look: Rams return to Midwest in Week 4 for matchup with Colts 

An early preview of Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

El ataque de los Rams no capitaliza sus oportunidades en la primera mitad y los Bengals dominan en la segunda para llevarse el triunfo | Resumen del partido

Ineficiencia en zona roja, mala protección de la línea ofensiva y un poco de mala suerte con los árbitros sentencian a Los Ángeles en Monday Night Football
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 19-16 Week 3 loss to Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's loss to the Bengals on Monday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Bengals 19-16 on Monday Night Football

After teams trade field goals in first half, Bengals gain enough separation in second half to withstand late Rams touchdown and come away with victory.  
news

Zach Evans and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Bengals

A look at the inactives for Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 3. 
Advertising