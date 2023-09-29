Rams sign Tyler Higbee to 2-year contract extension

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tyler Higbee has been extended again.
The Rams on Friday signed Higbee to a 2-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season.
This is the second extension Higbee has received from Los Angeles. Just before the 2019 season, he signed a four-year extension that kept him under contract through this season.
A 2016 fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Western Kentucky, Higbee owns the Rams' career records for touchdowns (20), receptions (317 and counting) and receiving yards (3,239 and counting). He has started in 116 of 125 games played with the Rams and played more than 660 regular season snaps in six of his eight seasons, and part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning team that defeated the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
