Injury Report 10/20: Larrell Murchison and Kyren Williams out for Week 7 vs. Steelers; Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) and running back Kyren Williams (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
While linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay said he expects Jones to play. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (personal) are also listed as questionable.
For the Steelers, tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kobie Turner
|NT
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Derion Kendrick
|DB
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|Hamstring (Right)
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Quad
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Dan Moore Jr.
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|James Daniel
|OL
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Hamstring
|Full
|Limited
|DNP
|Out
|TJ Watt
|LB
|Heel
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-