Injury Report 10/20: Larrell Murchison and Kyren Williams out for Week 7 vs. Steelers; Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play

Oct 20, 2023 at 02:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive tackle ﻿Larrell Murchison﻿ (knee) and running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

While linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones IV﻿ (knee) is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay said he expects Jones to play. Wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (Achilles) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (personal) are also listed as questionable.

For the Steelers, tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Kyren Williams RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kobie Turner NT Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Joe Noteboom OL Groin Limited Limited Full -
Kevin Dotson OL Ankle Full Full Full -
Derion Kendrick DB NIR-Personal DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Pressley Harvin III P Hamstring (Right) Full Full Full -
Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Full Full Full -
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Full Full Full -
Nick Herbig LB Quad Limited Limited Full -
Dan Moore Jr. OL Knee Full Full Full -
James Daniel OL Groin Full Full Full -
Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Full Limited DNP Out
TJ Watt LB Heel - DNP Full -

