From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

"Twat's what the week is for, you know. I think we kind of put the game plan in with things in mind, with players in mind, but at the same time, those guys go out and compete for carries." – Stafford

The Rams' running back rotation will look different this week with Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and potentially Darrell Henderson Jr. (practice squad) all vying for carries with Williams and Rivers getting injured.

McVay said it's "safe to say" Williams will be out this week, while Rivers got placed on Injured Reserve.