From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the new additions to the running back room, the Steelers' defense and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.
"It's good to be able to get Darrell back." – McVay
- Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is back in Los Angeles, this time as a member of the Rams' practice squad in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers.
- McVay said the familiarity with Henderson was what made the Rams interested in signing him, as well as how smart and conscientious he is and how productive he's been as a runner and a pass-catcher when he's played.
"That's what the week is for, you know. I think we kind of put the game plan in with things in mind, with players in mind, but at the same time, those guys go out and compete for carries." – Stafford
- The Rams' running back rotation will look different this week with Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and potentially Darrell Henderson Jr. (practice squad) all vying for carries with Williams and Rivers getting injured.
- McVay said it's "safe to say" Williams will be out this week, while Rivers got placed on Injured Reserve.