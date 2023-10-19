Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

Oct 18, 2023 at 05:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the new additions to the running back room, the Steelers' defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"It's good to be able to get Darrell back." – McVay

  • Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is back in Los Angeles, this time as a member of the Rams' practice squad in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers.
  • McVay said the familiarity with Henderson was what made the Rams interested in signing him, as well as how smart and conscientious he is and how productive he's been as a runner and a pass-catcher when he's played.

"Twat's what the week is for, you know. I think we kind of put the game plan in with things in mind, with players in mind, but at the same time, those guys go out and compete for carries." – Stafford

  • The Rams' running back rotation will look different this week with Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and potentially Darrell Henderson Jr. (practice squad) all vying for carries with Williams and Rivers getting injured.
  • McVay said it's "safe to say" Williams will be out this week, while Rivers got placed on Injured Reserve.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

McVay: Ronnie Rivers placed on Injured Reserve; 'safe to say' Kyren Williams will be ruled out for Steelers game

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running backs Ronnie Rivers and Kyren Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Steelers.
news

Rams sign RB Myles Gaskin

The Los Angeles Rams have signed running back Myles Gaskin.
news

Kobie Turner on life as an NFL rookie, how he took a chance on himself as a walk-on at Richmond & what he has learned playing alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 106

Los Angeles Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 7 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

First Look: Rams close out three-game homestand hosting Steelers

An early preview of Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers 'going to be out for a little bit,' expected to have more clarity on timeline Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers coming out of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"Me encanta cómo jugamos la segunda mitad": los Rams corren para 174 yardas tras el descanso en triunfo sobre Arizona

El corredor Kyren Williams tiene su mejor juego como profesional para liderar la remontada de Los Ángeles, que anota 23 puntos sin respuesta y logra su primera victoria del año en SoFi Stadium
news

Second half opening drive sets tone for Rams' run game in win over Cardinals

After rushing for just five yards in the first half against the Cardinals, the Rams' run game found its rhythm in the second half with a tone-setting opening drive that leaned heavily on it. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to 26-9 Week 6 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 26-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium

Fueled by run game, strong second half propels Rams to home win over the Cardinals in Week 6. 
Advertising