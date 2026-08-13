Stetson Bennett IV to start preseason opener at Chiefs; Ty Simpson will also play

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that Stetson Bennett IV will start at quarterback for the Rams' preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri (1 p.m. PT, CBS LA).
McVay also said rookie Ty Simpson will play as well.
Additionally, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will call the plays on Saturday.
"Really just good command by both those guys," McVay said, when asked what he wants to see from both quarterbacks. "Consistently making good decisions, playing within the timing and rhythm of you know whatever that play is that Nate decides to call, and I want to see us get in and out of the huddle, good communication. There will be a lot of different guys that will be kind of rotating in, but I want Stetson to be able to do what he's done, and I want Ty to be able to do what he's done as well. It'll be fun watching both those guys play."