Stetson Bennett IV to start preseason opener at Chiefs; Ty Simpson will also play

"Really just good command by both those guys," McVay said, when asked what he wants to see from both quarterbacks. "Consistently making good decisions, playing within the timing and rhythm of you know whatever that play is that Nate decides to call, and I want to see us get in and out of the huddle, good communication. There will be a lot of different guys that will be kind of rotating in, but I want Stetson to be able to do what he's done, and I want Ty to be able to do what he's done as well. It'll be fun watching both those guys play."