Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 1

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chiefs preseason game on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams host the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off their 2026 preseason. The two teams last met in Week 12 of the 2022 season where the Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10. Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. pacific time on Rams TV affiliate KCBS.
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CHIEFS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: CBS LA (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
- Play-by-Play: JB Long
- Color Analysts: Rob Havenstein and Jourdan Rodrigue
- Sideline reporter: Darren Haynes
Preseason TV:
- KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
- KTVB NBC 7 – Boise, ID
- BAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
- KSEE NBC 24 – Fresno, CA
- KESQ ABC 3 – Palm Springs, CA
- KCRA NBC 3 – Sacramento, CA
- KEYT ABC 3 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
- KGTV ABC 10 – San Diego, CA
- KHII Channel 9 – Honolulu, HI
- KJZZ Channel 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
- KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
- NYUR CW 13 – Anchorage, AK
- NATN CW 2 – Fairbanks, AK
- NJUD CW 8 – Juneau, AK
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CHIEFS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: Camryn Irwin
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
ESPN LA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?
Instagram: @rams
Facebook: /rams
X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL
TikTok: @rams
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem/play for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2