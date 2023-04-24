Rams support Second Annual Black Sports Business Symposium

Thursday's highly anticipated keynote speaker was Rich Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of KLUTCH Sports, Klutch Athletics and Head of United Talent Agency. He joined ESPN and Andscape journalist Jesse Washington for an exclusive fireside chat titled "Empowerment Through Community," which explored how to uplift athletes, creating a business, being a leader, excelling in a challenging environment and the power of innovative thinking.

"Everyone has genius within them," said Paul during the 60-minute chat. "I do not want to rest on my accomplishments. I want to continue to get better every day... I always tell people, do not let this be your last stop. You will always have a home and you can always come back, but how are we pushing people forward? That has always been my mentality. We have a ton of smart people, and I am blessed to have them, because I do not do this by myself. There's no way I could be at this level without the team, from interns and assistants to executives. I am really appreciative of that."

Artis Twyman kicked off the second day of the symposium. He spoke on the panel "Media Relations: Leading a Team's Best Interest While Managing the Public's Right to Know". During this panel, Twyman discussed supporting players when working with the media, organizational comradery, building relationships, and keeping fans engaged and in the know.

"In our building, Coach McVay has a saying that is said throughout our organization, 'We Not Me,' and I think that's the thing that you must have," said Twyman. "You have to understand, PR works together with marketing, social media, player engagement... to make everything work. You cannot work in PR and not work with others. It won't work that way. One thing you must do is make sure you communicate and form relationships so everyone's on the same page. We try to do what's best for the organization at all times."

The Rams Social Producer, Taylor Bailey, attended the symposium for the first time this year. As a creative, she enjoyed being in an inclusive environment to network and learn from like-minded individuals who shared the same passion of sports, storytelling and producing.