Los Angeles Rams team up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California with a series of initiatives that will feature Rams defensive tackle ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ and benefit three Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

Southern California residents will be able to support the efforts by redeeming eligible For U® offers on Pepsi-Cola products at their local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions stores between October 13 to December 28. For every redemption of eligible For U® offers, Pepsi will donate the monetary equivalent of 10 meals* to Feeding America®, up to a maximum of 100,000 meals.

Below is a list of initiatives that will take place from October through the holidays in December:

Mobile Food Distribution at Compton College

With the growing food insecurity of college students, the Rams, AVP and Pepsi will team up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Compton College. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph Day, Cheerleaders and volunteers will serve an expected 800 Angelenos struggling with food insecurities and address the dramatic increase in demand for food assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When and Where:

Tuesday, October 12 from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Compton College located at 1111 E Artesia Blvd, Compton, CA 90221

(Note: Sebastian Joseph-Day will be in attendance from 1:00-2:00 p.m.)

Second Harvest Orange County College Pantry Program at Fullerton College

Pepsi and AVP volunteers, Rams Cheerleaders, and mascot Rampage will assemble meal packs for college students in support of Second Harvest Orange County’s College Pantry program. The food kits will feature produce, eggs, milk, and shelf stable goods.

With the exceptional increase in the cost of college tuition, many college students are skipping meals to pay for housing, books and other supplies while consuming cheaper and less healthy foods. The College Pantry program supports 14 different college campuses, provides access to nutritious food, and ensures that all students have enough to eat so they can successfully complete their studies.

When and Where:

Thursday, October 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Fullerton College located at 321 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Thanksgiving Food Distribution with Food Share Ventura County

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, AVP and Pepsi volunteers will host a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need. During the event, volunteers will assemble and distribute meal kits that include items such as a 12-15lb turkey, shelf-stable side items and produce.

When and Where:

Monday, November 22 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. PT

College Park located at 3250 Rose Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033

(Note: Sebastian Joseph-Day will be in attendance)

Holiday Food Distribution for Rams Community Blitz Day of Service

To ensure Angelenos have healthy and nutritious food for the holidays, the Rams will team up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Pepsi and AVP to distribute holiday meals to families battling food insecurity.

The initiative will be part of the Rams' 4th Annual Community Blitz Day of Service when the team works alongside community partners during the holidays to host volunteer events throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

When and Where:

Tuesday, December 7