Rams tender OL Alaric Jackson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. The tender is for one year.

By tendering Jackson, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer Jackson receives from another team. Jackson is still free to negotiate with any team; if the Rams do not match a contract offer from another team, they are entitled to a second-round pick from his new team.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 19, while the deadline for the prior team to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets is April 24.

Draft compensation for each tender – regardless of round – is due in the same league year as the offer sheet is signed, except when received two days or later prior to the NFL Draft.

Jackson started at left tackle in all 15 regular season games he played in last season and helped the Rams offensive line allow the seventh-lowest sack rate in the NFL last season at 5.5 percent. Individually, he tied for first in fewest sacks allowed (1.0) among offensive tackles who played at least 500 snaps last season.