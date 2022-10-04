Rams S Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to distribute backpacks and school supplies to Ritter Elementary School students 

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to host a backpack and school supply distribution for students at Ritter Elementary School in Watts.
"I have always considered myself a humanitarian," said Burgess. "Anything I can do to give back to my community, especially the kids who are working hard. That's what I would like to do."
During the event, Burgess handed out backpacks filled with school supplies to students who have exhibited excellent attendance this school year.
"UNIFY was honored to partner with LA Rams safety, Terrell Burgess, to reward the students at Ritter Elementary for their exceptional attendance records. Thank you, Tajuana Johnson, Assistant Principal of Ritter Elementary for having us today," said Natasha Ranchigoda, SVP Market Development and CXO, UNIFY Financial Credit Union. "At UNIFY Financial Credit Union we believe our footprint matters in our communities and we appreciate everyone that participated today in making a difference."
Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess, in partnership with UNIFY and Walmart, gave out backpacks to students at Ritter Elementary School. Take a look at the best moments as excited students picked up a new backpack and met a Super Bowl champion.
Earlier this year in celebration of Read Across America Day, Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders visited Ritter Elementary School students to announce Ride with Rampage, a children's book that takes readers on a journey throughout Los Angeles before reaching SoFi Stadium for game day. During the visit, first through third grade students received a copy of Ride with Rampage, Rams Readers crayons and an activity guide as part of the Rams Readers program, which encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students in our neighboring communities.
"We are so grateful for Terrell Burgess, the Rams, and their partners for coming to our school to promote attendance and provide academic resources to students." said Tajuana Johnson, assistant principal of Ritter Elementary and board member of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools. Ritter Elementary is one of the 20 LAUSD schools in the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools' network. "Every day, we tell our Ritter students, 'You Matter,' and today, this event from the Rams tells our students they matter, and their education matters."
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/ community.