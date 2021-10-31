Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jordan Fuller, Robert Rochell and Jalen Ramsey active; Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, and Brycen Hopkins among inactives for Rams-Texans

Oct 31, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOUSTON – Quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and tight end Brycen Hopkins are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Texans at NRG Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Joining that trio are wide receiver DeSean Jackson﻿, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿. Jackson, Joseph-Day and Whitworth being inactive was expected, as all ruled out in advance of the contest. Anchrum, however, did not carry an injury designation on the final report.

Meanwhile, safety Jordan Fuller and cornerbacks Robert Rochell and Jalen Ramsey are all active for the Rams after entering the game questionable.

Additionally, defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr. and Tyler Hall are active for the Rams after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Hall's second elevation and Brooks' first.

Rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown Jr. is also active for the Rams for the first time this season.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR DeSean Jackson

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

OL Andrew Whitworth

TE Brycen Hopkins

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Deshaun Watson

DB Cre'von LeBlanc

DB Jimmy Moreland

DB Desmond King III

WR Davion Davis

TE Pharaoh Brown

DL Jaleel Johnson

